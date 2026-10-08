Bharti Enterprises founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said satellite communication services could be launched once the government gives the remaining regulatory approvals.

“We are waiting for our own approvals,” Mittal told reporters on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 on Thursday.

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OneWeb, in which Bharti Enterprises is a major shareholder, Starlink and Jio Satellite Communications have secured the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence and obtained clearances from the space regulator. However, commercial services cannot begin until the government finalises the spectrum framework, spectrum is formally assigned and the required security vetting is completed.

The regulatory process moved closer to completion last month after the Digital Communications Commission (DCC) approved a 5% adjusted gross revenue-based spectrum charge for satellite operators.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Wednesday alleged that Starlink was being blocked by certain oligarchs to protect a monopolistic chokehold on Indian consumers. Musk called the alleged obstruction a crime against the people of India, but did not name any telecom operator or directly attribute the delay to the government.

Mittal did not directly respond to Musk’s remarks. Instead, he said the industry would take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the telecom sector through deeper discussions, including the need for greater global coordination.

Mittal said he had proposed an international framework for telecom, modelled on the aviation sector, with common standards and technologies. He also welcomed Modi’s call for the India Mobile Congress to emerge as a platform for partnerships and innovation.

Asked whether more domestic manufacturers and local players would be added to Bharti’s network, Mittal said their participation would increase as the technology develops, but did not provide specific targets.