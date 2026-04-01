The Indian auto sector reported a good growth in March. Major automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Motors reported annual growth rates of 16% to 29%. Among the major market players, Hyundai Motor India reported a subdued sales growth of 2.5% YoY.

Apart from the major market players, new entrants such as JSW MG Motors and Kia Motors also reported growth rates of 15-20%.

Here are the company-wise details of the performance of major automakers in March and the fiscal year 2025.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India reported a total sales of 225,251 units in March 2026. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 169,428 units, sales to other OEM of 8,783 units and exports of 47,040 units.

For the financial year 2025-26, the company achieved total sales of 2,422,713 units, domestic sales of 1,861,704 units, and exports of 447,774 units

Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India reported a 2.5 percent year-on-year growth in sales at 69,004 units in March 2026.

March 2026 sales comprised domestic sales of 55,064 units — the highest-ever domestic sales for any March month with 6.3 percent Y-o-Y growth, and exports of 13,940 units, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

The company achieved total sales of 2,08,275 units in the January to March 2026 period, a growth of 8.7 percent as compared to the year-ago period.

This includes domestic Q4 sales of 1,66,578 units, up 8.5 percent Y-o-Y, the company’s highest-ever quarterly tally for domestic sales since inception. In Q4 export contribution stood at 41,697 units, a growth of 9.4 percent Y-o-Y, the company added.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a 29 % rise in total sales at 66,971 units in March 2026 as compared to 51,872 units in the same month last year.

The company’s passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 66,192 units as compared to 51,616 units in the same month last year, a growth of 28%. Its international business PV sales jumped over three-fold at 779 units last month as against 256 units in March 2025.

Tata Motors’ PVs’ total electric vehicle sales last month stood at 9,494 units, up 77% from 5,353 units in the year-ago period. For FY26, total sales were at 6,41,587 units as compared to 5,56,263 units in FY25, a growth of 15%.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra said its total sales, including exports, grew 21 per cent year-on-year to 99,969 units in March. The home-grown auto major had sold 82,431 vehicles in March 2025.

SUV domestic sales grew 25 percent at 60,272 units in the month under review from 48,048 a year ago. The overall SUV sales, including exports, stood at 62,109 units, it said.

Domestic sales of commercial vehicles stood at 24,928 units lst month, a growth of 11 percent compared to March last year.

On a full-year basis, SUV sales were up 20 percent in FY26 at 6,60,276 units as compared to 5,51,487 units sold in FY25, the company said.

JSW MG Motors

JSW MG Motor India reported a 19 percent year-on-year rise in dispatches to dealers at 6,528 units in March.

The wholesales for March reflected sustained momentum across its internal combustion engine (ICE) and new energy vehicle (NEV) portfolios, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

The company said it will hike prices on the MG SELECT portfolio by up to 7 percent, effective April 1, 2026, including flagship models such as the MG Cyberster and MG M9.

Already, the company has announced a price increase of up to 2 percent across its MG portfolio, effective April 1, 2026.

Kia India

Automaker Kia India reported 14.5 percent growth in total sales at 29,112 units in March as compared to 25,525 units sold in the same month of 2025.

This is the company’s best-ever sales performance for the month of March, Kia India said in a statement.

The company further said it also delivered its strongest-ever quarterly performance, with Q1 (January-March) 2026 sales at 84,316 units, a growth of 11.6 percent over 75,576 units in Q1 2025.