The Centre’s asset monetisation drive may yield around Rs 2.9 lakh crore in FY27, led by sectors such as highways, power, ports, coal and mining, sources told FE.

The current financial year marks the second operational year of the National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0 (NMP 2.0), which targets an aggregate five-year potential of Rs 16.72 lakh crore across 12 sectors. This includes Rs 5.8 lakh crore in direct private sector investment.

The initial target for FY27 was Rs 3.26 lakh crore. The likely mop-up of over 80% of the target signals a significant scale-up in recycling brownfield assets and commercial real estate development. In FY26, the achievement was around Rs 2 lakh crore or 80% of the original target of Rs 2.49 lakh crore.

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“We can achieve 80-90% of the target in FY27,” a senior official said, adding that substantial progress has already been made so far in FY27. The proceeds of asset monetisation are being used for capital deployment in assorted areas including infrastructure. Various government entities and state governments appropriate and expend the major part of the proceeds while a significant amount also flows into the Central exchequer as dividends or capital gains share. This is included under the Budget head “miscellaneous capital receipts,” which also includes capital receipts from the sale of government stakes in companies.

The monetisation value includes two components: revenue flows to government entities from concession or lease structures, and private capital expenditure committed under public-private partnership (PPP) projects. Asset monetisation reduces pressure on public capex by bringing in private investment and making newer resources available to the government for fresh investment.

Roads sector monetisation spearheaded by the National Highways Authority of India may yield around Rs 1 lakh crore from the BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model of project award and InvITs. BOTs, a traditional Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model used to construct, maintain, and finance national highway projects by private concessionaires, may account for around Rs 60,000 crore alone in FY27, sources said. NHAI InvITs are a sought-after asset for long-term institutional investors, both domestic and foreign.

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Commercial auction of coal blocks and stake dilution in Coal India subsidiaries, as well as the auction of mining lease and Composite Licence (CL) mineral blocks together, may fetch around Rs 80,000 crore in investments and revenues, largely to the state governments and to some extent to the Centre.

Power and port sectors’ achievement could be around Rs 50,000 crore each in FY27. In the power sector, most of the monetisation will be on account of transmission network leasing. In ports and shipping, most of it will be PPP berths and terminal concessions at major ports.

Equity dilution in some rail PSUs, as well as land and freight shed developments by railways, could lead to monetisation worth Rs 30,000 crore in FY27.