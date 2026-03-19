Banks are closed in several major cities today due to several festivals in different parts of the country. According to the Reserve Bank of India, the banks will be closed in several cities on March 19 due to Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra.

As per the Reserve Bank of India, due to these festivals, banks will remain closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Srinagar, and Vijayawada. Apart from these cities, the bank will function as usual on March 19.

Gudi Padwa is celebrated in Maharashtra, Goa, and Daman at the start of Chaitra, the first month of the Hindu lunisolar calendar. Ugadi marks the New Year for people in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka and is celebrated according to the lunar calendar. Sajibu Nongma Panba is the lunar new year festival of the Meitei people in Manipur.

Are banks closed on Eid?

The banks are closed in a large number of Indian cities on March 20 and March 21 due to Eid. While in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada, the banks are closed on March 20 due to Eid, in most other cities, the banking holiday on account of Eid will be on March 21.

On March 21, the banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Srinagar.

Other bank holidays in coming week

On March 26, the banks in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi, and Shimla will remain closed due to Shree Ram Navami.

On March 27, banks in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Patna, and Vijayawada will remain closed due to Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain).

On March 31, banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, and Ranchi will remain closed due to Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti.