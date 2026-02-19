Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said that the company is not trying to replace existing industries. Responding to a question about the effect of Anthropic’s new automation plugins on the IT stock, Amodei said that the stock market can move for all sorts of reasons, but they intend to foster mutual cooperation in which both parties stand to gain.

“There are different ways things can go. And our hope is that we can work with these companies.” Anthropic CEO said during a discussion with CNBC-TV 18 at the India AI Summit.

While discussing cross-industry cooperation, Amodei hinted at a likely disruption that AI may cause in the traditional tech sector. “I think there’s going to be some disruption, not related to any particular company or particular industry, but we relate to the technology in general, because it’s moving so fast”, Amodei added.

AI companies and profitability

Speaking on the profitability of Artificial Intelligence companies, Amodei pointed out that, from a standalone perspective of a model’s training costs and revenue generation, every model the company developed is profitable. Amodei stated that the continuous investment in training new AI models and scale-up is bloating the company’s costs.

ALSO READ Confused about what to watch? JioHotstar inks partnership with OpenAI to help you decide

“Companies, including ours, will be profitable at the moment when we’re no longer scaling up, you know, the next model so much so at some point, things will reach some kind of equilibration, and then I think us, and perhaps the other companies in the space, will be profitable”, Amodei said.

Amodei on AI adoption in India

Amodei said that there is sufficient technical potential and adaptability in India; however, there’s a lot of catch-up growth to be done.

“There’s this eagerness to adopt AI. So, India is one of the few places in the world where I wonder could there be 20 or 25 per cent growth?” Amodei said.

Amodei said that while AI adoption has the potential to boost growth, there is a need to ensure that AI systems are safe and predictable, and that they autonomously behave in a way that’s under human control.