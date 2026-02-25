The Enforcement Directorate has attached Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani’s Mumbai house, ‘Abode’, worth Rs 3,716 crore under the anti-money laundering law, a PTI report said.

The luxurious house, which is 66 metres high with 17 floors, is located in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

As per the report, a provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the multi-storeyed house in the case linked to an alleged bank fraud by his group company, Reliance Communications (RCOM).

With the latest order, the total value of seized assets in this case stands at about Rs 15,700 crore.

Bombay High Court allows fraud classification

Earlier this week, the Bombay High Court had allowed Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and BDO India LLP to take action against him under the RBI’s 2024 Master Directions on fraud classification.

A division bench set aside the December 2025 order, describing the earlier ruling as legally flawed and improper. While Ambani’s lawyer asked the court to pause its decision for four weeks, the High Court said that, since it had already found the previous order to be illegal, allowing it to continue for even a few more weeks would amount to extending an unlawful decision.

Ambani to appear before ED

Anil Ambani is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for his second round of questioning on February 26. He first deposed before the ED in August 2025 and had his statement recorded under the PMLA.

“I have been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement to appear on 26.02.2026, and I undertake to appear and join the investigation on the said date. I further undertake to fully cooperate with the authorities, while ensuring procedural clarity and preventing any suggestion of evasion or selective presentation of facts by the Petitioner.” Ambani stated last week in an affidavit to the Supreme Court.

In regard to alleged loan fraud and his involvement in the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group Companies, Ambani said in the affidavit that he was not involved in the day-to-day operations, as he served as a Non-Executive Director