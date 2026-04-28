Anil Ambani Family has issued a clarification regarding the Enforcement Directorate attaching assets worth Rs 3,034 crore.

In a clarification statement regarding ED’s provisional attachment order, the Anil Ambani family stated that the Usha Kiran property is a legacy family asset acquired 41 years ago, and the Khandala property is also a legacy family asset acquired over four decades ago.

Further, the statement said that MICA is an AICTE-recognized charitable educational institution that has operated independently since 1991.

The clarification statement also stated that the shareholding of Risee Infinity in Reliance Infrastructure has been publicly disclosed on the stock exchanges since 2021.

“A provisional attachment is not a finding of guilt. The affected parties will respond on the record before the Adjudicating Authority within the time prescribed by law,” the statement clarified.

ED action on April 22

Earlier, Enforcement Directorate stated that a flat in Usha Kiran Building at Cumballa Hill in South Mumbai belonging to Anil Ambani, a farmhouse in Pune’s hill station of Khandala held in the name of Ambani’s son Jai Anshul Ambani and Luna Trust, and a land parcel in Ahmedabad’s Sanand area in the name of Mudra Foundation for Communications Research and Education (MICA) have been attached.

Other developments in Ambani case

Earlier on April 16, the Supreme Court dismissed Anil Ambani’s three separate pleas challenging the Bombay High Court order that allowed the proceedings initiated by banks against him and Reliance Communications to classify their bank accounts as fraudulent to continue.

Furthermore, on April 20, the CBI arrested two senior executives of an Anil Ambani group company, Reliance Communications — Anil Kalya and D Vishwanath. Both of them were remanded in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged Rs 11,000 crore bank loan fraud involving RHFL and RCFL.

According to PTI, the court noted that email-based digital evidence indicates the duo’s role in allegedly siphoning loan funds to shell companies controlled by the group, with funds often disbursed and turning NPAs the same day, while also recording the defense’s claim that decisions were directed by top management.