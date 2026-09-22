Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday announced it is enhancing its ₹999 and higher family postpaid plans with Apple’s newly expanded iCloud+, which now also includes Apple TV and Apple Arcade.

The addition gives Airtel’s postpaid customers access to secure cloud storage, streaming and gaming as part of their existing plan, at no extra cost. Additionally, subscribers will be able to store, sync and access photos, files, passwords, contacts and other data across their Apple devices, with automatic backup that Airtel said makes switching to a new device easier. Apple TV adds access to Apple’s original series and films, while Apple Arcade provides unlimited access to a catalogue of games without ads or in-app purchases.

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The ₹999 postpaid plan covers a family of three with unlimited data on Airtel’s Fastlane technology, spam protection, and access to entertainment subscriptions.

“At Airtel, we are constantly looking at ways to make our customers’ lives simpler while creating more differentiated value through our propositions,” said Amit Tripathi, Director, Market Ops at Bharti Airtel. “Our family postpaid plans are designed around this belief — bringing together connectivity, entertainment and digital experiences that matter to the entire family,” he added.

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The announcement fits a pattern at Airtel of layering software and cloud partnerships on top of its core network business rather than competing purely on tariffs. The company has previously bundled Apple Music and Apple TV+ into select postpaid and broadband plans, and runs a separate digital-services arm, Xtelify, that sells cloud, AI and telecom-infrastructure tools to operators outside India. Airtel has also built out its own sovereign cloud offering aimed at enterprises wary of storing data with foreign providers, signaling that cloud and data services, alongside voice and data plans, are becoming a bigger part of how the company positions itself against rivals.