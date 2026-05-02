Singapore Airlines executive Vinod Kannan and Air India’s commercial head Nipun Aggarwal are the two frontrunners to become the new CEO of Air India, a Reuters report said, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The development suggests the search for a ⁠new ​CEO to lead India’s second-largest airline is nearing completion, after New Zealander Campbell Wilson said last month he had resigned as the airline faced persistent losses and regulatory scrutiny.

Financialexpress.com could not verify the news independently.

Who are Kannan and Aggarwal

Kannan, who currently serves as senior vice president of sales and marketing at Singapore Airlines, was previously ‌the CEO of Vistara, the ​former joint ​venture between ​Tata and Singapore Airlines that was merged into Air India.

An aviation veteran, Kannan began his career with Singapore Airlines ​in 2001 and has since held a range ⁠of roles across the airline.

Aggarwal joined Air India in January 2022 after the loss-making airline was taken over by Tata Sons from the Indian government. He ‌has played ⁠a key role in the transformation of several Tata Group companies between 2017 and 2022, according to Air India’s website.

He ​also previously worked in investment banking with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Challenges before Air India

The board of Tata Sons, the majority owner of the airline, is ​discussing ​both names, the report stated. It added that no final decision has been taken, and it is possible another candidate may emerge as the favorite.

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Singapore Airlines holds a roughly 25% stake in Air India, with the rest owned by Tata Sons.

The choice of a new CEO comes at a crucial time for Air India, which is grappling ⁠with heavy losses, heightened regulatory ⁠scrutiny after a deadly crash last year, and operational disruptions from the Iran war, which has driven ⁠up costs and compounded ‌the effects of Pakistan’s airspace ban.

Pakistan banned Indian ​carriers from its airspace last April following military tension ‌between the two neighbours.