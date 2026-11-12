As reports emerge of Chinese entities using clandestine procurement networks to acquire advanced US-made AI chips despite export restrictions, India has sought to distinguish itself as a trusted destination for high-technology investments, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday assuring foreign investors that the country neither seeks forced technology transfers nor appropriates their intellectual property.

“India always respects intellectual property rights. We don’t ask you to transfer technology to India. We don’t steal anybody’s technology. We ensure what is rightfully yours remains with you,” Goyal said while addressing CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

His remarks assume significance at a time when intellectual property protection, technology security and the integrity of semiconductor supply chains are emerging as critical considerations in global investment decisions.

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Without naming China, Goyal sought to underline India’s commitment to protecting proprietary technology and ensuring that foreign companies retain ownership of their innovations even as they use the country as a manufacturing, research and development base.

The minister said the government was supporting research and innovation through a dedicated R&D fund, enabling global companies to undertake research, design and development in India at around one-fifth or one-sixth of the cost in Europe, the US or Canada.

“We are supporting intellectual property so that you can own it, run it, manufacture from it with the assurance that your technology, your IPR, your intellectual property rights will be safe and secure,” he said.

India’s pitch comes as it seeks to attract investments in semiconductor manufacturing, electronics, artificial intelligence and other strategic sectors, while positioning itself as an alternative manufacturing and technology destination in global supply chains.

Goyal cited Andhra Pradesh’s emerging technology ecosystem, saying Visakhapatnam was moving from steel to silicon. The state is also developing a drone city at Orvakal, a space city at Tirupati and India’s first green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka.

The minister identified open markets, capability and reliability as the three assurances India was offering global investors. He said the traditional cost advantage was increasingly giving way to what he called “trust arbitrage”.

“If the 20th century was dictated by cost arbitrage, the 21st century will be defined by trust arbitrage. The question is no longer who can make it cheapest. The question is who can deliver good governance, transparent governance, speed, scale and make sure that businesses are protected,” he said.

Goyal also highlighted India’s expanding network of trade agreements, saying nine free trade or preferential trade agreements concluded over the last four-and-a-half years covered 38 developed countries with a combined GDP of $60 trillion.

Including earlier agreements, India now has preferential market access to economies accounting for nearly $70 trillion of global GDP. Ongoing negotiations with other countries could take this to $85 trillion out of the estimated $115 trillion global economy, he added.