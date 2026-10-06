Demand for AI upskilling courses is increasingly being driven by experienced professionals rather than freshers, as the technology is moving from an emerging skill to a tool expected to be applied across existing jobs and business functions.

Edtech platforms are seeing strong growth in enrolments for agentic AI, applied AI and business-focused programmes, pointing to a shift from learning AI fundamentals to building and deploying AI in the workplace.

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Enrolments in AI courses have grown by more than 40% year-on-year at Simplilearn, with courses focused on agentic AI recording over 100% growth among working professionals, according to Krishna Kumar, founder and CEO. Nearly 50% of its learners are using AI upskilling to strengthen their existing roles, while another 30-35% are preparing for new AI-focused opportunities. About 89% of its AI learners are self-funded, indicating a willingness among professionals to invest in skills that could improve their career prospects and productivity.

Coursera has also seen AI course enrolments in India rise around 37% in the first half of 2026 from a year earlier. The platform is now seeing around five GenAI enrolments every minute in the country, compared with three a minute last year, while its GenAI catalogue has more than doubled since the end of the first half of 2025 to over 2,650 courses.

Although freshers account for 43% of registrations, working professionals constitute the larger share of learners.

At upGrad, sign-ups for technology courses between January and August 2026 were around 2.55 times those in the same period last year, with more than 90% of learners opting for an AI-focused programme. Freshers now account for about 20% of enrolments, down from around 30% earlier, while the number of learners with more than 10 years of experience has nearly doubled, Anuj Vishwakarma, CEO, higher education, upGrad, told FE.

The shift is also visible in advanced programmes. upGrad’s executive AI programme in partnership with IIT Kharagpur has grown threefold quarter-on-quarter, with the median learner having around 12 years of work experience. Enrolments in its C-suite AI programme have risen nearly sixfold year-on-year, although the company said the smaller base makes the growth more indicative of intent than volume.

The nature of demand is changing alongside the profile of learners. Until 2025, interest was concentrated around machine learning, data science, GenAI and prompt engineering. This year, learners are increasingly looking at large language model application development, AI strategy and transformation, cybersecurity, data strategy, and AI-powered cloud and DevOps, Kumar said.

The progression has broadly moved from prompting and understanding GenAI to applying AI within specific functions and, now, building autonomous systems. Agentic AI and GenAI remain major draws, but the focus has shifted towards building AI agents, multi-agent systems and end-to-end applications that can operate in production. Data professionals are also moving from analysis towards building AI agents.

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Experienced professionals are ahead of freshers in hands-on adoption, with 30% having already built an AI agent or automation compared with 21% of freshers. This indicates that AI upskilling is increasingly becoming an extension of existing professional expertise rather than a standalone technology skill.

The demand is also creating new roles. Scaler’s AI Forward Deployed Engineer programme, launched about six weeks ago, has already crossed 100 enrolments. The programme was earlier part of its modern software engineering course but has now been expanded into a dedicated 12-month programme, reflecting rising demand for professionals who can translate AI capabilities into working solutions for businesses.