The expanding data centre industry has a potentially large pool of engineers to draw from, but a shortage of specialised skills is emerging as a constraint, particularly as artificial intelligence (AI) is pushing up power density and making data-centre infrastructure more complex.

Around 270,000 professionals could be trained for data centre jobs, nearly ten times the 30,000 people currently working in the industry, according to recruitment firm Taggd. Another 220,000 professionals have relevant experience across adjacent core and supporting functions, taking the total addressable talent pool to around 520,000. The challenge, however, is converting this broader pool into data-centre-ready talent.

“A data centre breaks down into eight interconnected capability areas,” Kiran Kumar, president-platform, Taggd, said. Storage and compute, network and connectivity, and design and construction form the core, while power systems, cooling, security, and operations and monitoring support the infrastructure.

Power and cooling account for around 55% of the talent pool, while storage, compute and networking make up about 25%, with the physical layer and security accounting for the rest. Nearly half of those employed have 6-15 years of experience, providing a sizeable mid-career base, although niche capabilities such as chip design remain limited.

“The priority now is to build talent ahead of capacity using targeted reskilling, certifications and industry-led training to convert existing capability into a data centre-ready workforce,” Kumar said.

The conversion is becoming more difficult as AI is changing the infrastructure itself. Traditional enterprise facilities were designed for rack loads of 5-10 kW, while AI systems can require around 80-140 kW per rack.

“That is not an upgrade, it is a different building,” said Ravi Kumar Etamsetti, founder and CEO, TierX Data Center Solutions. Floor loading, power distribution, cooling architecture and ceiling heights all change at higher densities, he said, limiting the extent to which older facilities can be retrofitted. As most AI capacity is being built from the ground up, operators also need people capable of designing, commissioning and running such facilities.

“The challenge for the data centre industry is not the availability of engineers, but finding enough professionals with specialised data centre skills and experience at the scale and pace at which the industry is growing,” Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters, said.

Demand is particularly strong for electrical and power engineers, mechanical and cooling specialists, and professionals involved in project execution and commissioning. AI is adding another layer of specialisation around high-density power and advanced cooling, Pinnapureddy said.

This is also pushing the industry towards a more multidisciplinary workforce, with engineers required to understand how power, cooling, automation and digital infrastructure work together. Data centres are increasingly drawing talent from adjacent sectors such as power, telecom and other mission-critical infrastructure, where existing skills can be supplemented with data-centre-specific training.

The cost of acquiring and retaining specialised talent is another concern. “Though India have these highly skilled resources, we need to also look at whether they are contributing to India’s business growth or are employed as resources in engineering centres of MNCs,” Amit Chaurasia, founder and CEO, Dataneers, said.

Industry experts said the talent pipeline will need to expand over the next three to five years through industry-aligned curricula covering power systems, cooling, automation and cybersecurity, along with greater use of internships, apprenticeships and faculty-industry programmes. Government-backed vocational skilling will also be important.