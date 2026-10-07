Artificial intelligence (AI) could become the next leg of growth for India’s information technology (IT) sector rather than a source of disruption, according to a latest report by KKR.

“We would also push back on the view that AI is a threat to Indian IT. Our sense from the road is the opposite. As these IT companies embed AI into their service delivery systems, we think it is likely to become the next leg of growth rather than only a source of disruption,” said Henry McVey, head of global macro & asset allocation and CIO of KKR’s balance sheet, in his Thoughts from the Road report published on Wednesday.

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Global capability centres are increasingly taking the baton from traditional IT services as an important growth engine, he said.

Further, he said India remains one of the “clearest examples” of how patient, structural reform can pay off over a decade rather than a quarter.

McVey said that since 2014, the reform agenda, including GST simplification, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, labour market formalisation and a sustained infrastructure buildout, has quietly reset the country’s growth ceiling.

The economy has now crossed $4 trillion, and “we think it is on track to double again over the next ten years,” he said. “Importantly, we do not see this as a story that has run its course. There is still meaningful upside to be unlocked from reforms already on the books, not just from new ones yet to come,” McVey said.

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He said the consumer upgrade thesis remains one of their strongest structural views on the country, although they acknowledge a near-term pause while oil remains around $100.

“What stands out to us, however, is how differently New Delhi has managed this shock relative to many of its emerging market peers. Rather than allowing energy inflation to flow directly into household budgets, government policy has done a good job of shielding the consumer, which should continue to help limit the impact on discretionary spending relative to prior oil shocks,” he said.