Artificial intelligence (AI) entered the M3M Hurun India Rich List as a standalone category for the first time this edition, with 19 individuals and families accounting for a combined wealth of Rs 3.07 lakh crore. Of these, 15 were new entrants to the list, underlining the emergence of AI as a new source of wealth creation.

Among the new additions were Sridhar Pinnapureddy and family of CTRL S Datacentres, with wealth of Rs 46,100 crore, Darshan Hiranandani of Yotta at Rs 37,900 crore, and Jitendra Mohan and Sanjay Gajendra of Astera Labs, at Rs 28,800 crore and Rs 27,600 crore, respectively. Parag Agrawal, the former CEO of Twitter, entered the list with Rs 10,500 crore through Parallel Web Systems. Sarvam AI co-founders Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar feature with Rs 3,200 crore each.

“The average wealth of a new AI entrant is approximately Rs 12,100 crore — almost five times that of a new entrant in Industrial Products. From CTRL S Datacentres and Yotta to Astera Labs, Sarvam AI and Perplexity, Indian entrepreneurs are building across data centres, chips, models and applications. India’s AI wealth is emerging across the technology stack,” Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher, Hurun India, said.

The 15 new AI entrants account for Rs 1.82 lakh crore of wealth, the highest among new entrants across industries. This compares with Rs 1.13 lakh crore created by 44 new entrants in Industrial Products.

Thirteen of the 19 AI listers live outside India, reflecting the global reach of Indian technology talent. AI, Aerospace & Defence and Semiconductors together account for 48 individuals worth Rs 4.26 lakh crore, including 30 new entrants.

Nagendra Nagaraja of Bengaluru-based QpiAI is India’s first quantum computing entrant, debuting with wealth of Rs 1,700 crore built around quantum hardware and software.

Overall, Gautam Adani & family reclaimed the top position with wealth of Rs 9.23 lakh crore, up 13%, while Mukesh Ambani & family slipped to the second spot with Rs 8.63 lakh crore after a 10% decline. The top 10 on the list together held Rs 39.01 lakh crore.

LN Mittal & family climbed eight places to third, with wealth rising 93% to Rs 3.39 lakh crore. Cyrus S Poonawalla & family remained fourth with Rs 3.03 lakh crore, while Roshni Nadar Malhotra & family fell two places to fifth at Rs 2.79 lakh crore, though she remained the wealthiest woman on the list.

Anil Agarwal & family entered the top 10 at ninth, after an 87% rise in wealth to Rs 2.08 lakh crore, while Samir Mehta & family came tenth with Rs 1.89 lakh crore.

The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 features 1,810 individuals across 163 cities with wealth of at least Rs 1,000 crore, up 128 from last year. Of these, 809 saw their wealth rise or remain unchanged, while 651 saw a decline and 219 dropped off the list. India now has 391 billionaires, 27 more than last year.