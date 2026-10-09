Investing in foreign stocks is no longer limited to investors in international mutual funds. Ageas Federal Life Insurance on Friday announced the launch of Aurum Advantage Plan, the first multi-currency life insurance plan offered by a life insurer in GIFT City, enabling policyholders to invest in US Dollars, Euros or Pounds while receiving life insurance protection.

Aurum Advantage Plan is a Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) that offers access to multiple asset classes, including international equities, fixed income and gold, enabling diversification across geographies and investment categories. The plan offers multiple premium payment options and fund strategies. It also provides a partial withdrawal facility with no lock-in period, along with maturity benefits, loyalty additions and death benefits, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Aurum Advantage Plan is available to customers of any nationality, irrespective of residential status, including NRIs, OCIs and PIOs, subject to applicable terms and conditions. The minimum ticket size is USD 3,000, EUR 3,000 or GBP 3,000, depending on the currency selected.

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“Customers with international financial interests are increasingly seeking solutions that allow them to invest across currencies and markets. Aurum Advantage Plan addresses this need by combining multi-currency investment options with life insurance protection,” Jude Gomes, Managing Director & CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, said.

Through its GIFT City operations, Ageas Federal Life Insurance will cater to customers across key international markets, including the Middle East, North America, Europe, the UK, Singapore and Australia. The company also plans to add term insurance and pension products to its GIFT City portfolio in the near future.