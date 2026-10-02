Adani Group has completed or is executing investments worth about Rs 2.6 lakh crore in Maharashtra, or 43% of the more than Rs 6 lakh crore it has committed to the state, Pranav Adani, director, Adani Enterprises, said on Friday.

The group’s investment commitments, made at the World Economic Forum in Davos and through partnerships with the state government, span sectors across critical and upcoming sectors like energy, aviation and aero-districts, urban regeneration, data centres and coal gasification.

“Our recent commitments reflect a quantum leap in nature, scale and conviction – at a time when the state aims to be a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region playing a central role,” Adani said at the launch of the Invest Maharashtra event in Mumbai.

Among the group’s key projects is Navi Mumbai International Airport, which Adani said is being developed as a major infrastructure asset for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and will eventually be capable of handling more than 90 million passengers annually.

The group also operates Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and is developing integrated business and hospitality districts around the two aviation gateways.

Through Adani Electricity Mumbai, the group supplies power to more than 3 million homes and establishments across Mumbai, with more than 60% of its power supply sourced from renewable energy, Adani said.

To insulate Mumbai from outages, the group has a 1,000 MW High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission link and that complements their pumped-storage hydro initiatives across the state to guarantee 24×7 green baseload power, he said.

The group is also undertaking the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, which Adani described as one of the most ambitious urban transformation initiatives in modern history.

Describing Maharashtra as a key driver of India’s economic growth, Adani said, “If India is the rocket, Maharashtra is the launchpad. And if Maharashtra is the launchpad, then Mumbai – Aamchi Mumbai – is its financial fuel. It is where the money moves.”