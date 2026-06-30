In the largest foreign private investment in Indian ports segment, Swiss transport and logistics conglomerate Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) will acquire a 49% stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port (AVPPL), the concessionaire for Vizhinjam port in Kerala, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said on Tuesday.

The acquisition will be through MSC’s arm Terminal Investment (TiL), which as per the deal will invest $1.39 billion (over `13,000 crore) in AVPPL for a 49% stake . The total valuation of AVPPL is estimated at $2.85 billion for the deal .

APSEZ and MSC have entered into a definitive agreement for the deal which will be subject to customary approvals, including regulatory ones, the Adani Group arm said.

“Vizhinjam port has emerged as a premier transshipment hub and ramped up at an unprecedented pace, becoming the first Indian port to earn the unique distinction of crossing 2 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEUs) within 18 months of operations,” said Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and CEO, APSEZ.

“ I am confident that our association will deliver enhanced supply chain efficiencies at a global scale and improve India’s access to key global mature and developing markets,” he said.

The collaboration between APSEZ and MSC Group will deliver significant advantages for APSEZ, including increased volume visibility and accelerated ramp-up ahead of plan, driven by additional cargo volumes, higher share of Bangladesh cargo, , strengthening presence on East Africa trade routes , elevated relay cargo volumes, APSEZ added.

TiL is one of the world’s largest container terminal operators, comprising a portfolio of more than 100 container terminals across five continents.

Commissioned in December 2024, Vizhinjam port is the country’s first deep-draft mega transshipment port with 1.6 million TEU capacity. The port is undergoing expansion that will increase capacity 3.5x to 5.7 million TEUs by December 2028. During FY26, Vizhinjam port handled 1.3 million TEUs.