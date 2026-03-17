The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has clarified that Aadhaar-based biometric authentication (eKYC) for LPG connections is not mandatory for all users, countering recent reports that suggested otherwise.

In an official statement, the ministry said the requirement applies only to those consumers who have not yet completed the authentication process. It added that the earlier communication was part of an ongoing exercise to encourage pending users to finish Aadhaar verification.

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eKYC only for pending users

The ministry stressed that no new directive has been introduced and that existing guidelines remain unchanged. It clarified that only LPG consumers who are yet to complete their Aadhaar-based eKYC are required to do so.

Customers who have already undergone the process, including non-beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), do not need to repeat the authentication.

For PMUY beneficiaries, however, eKYC is required once every financial year, but only for those availing targeted direct benefit transfer (DBT) subsidies beyond seven refills—starting from the eighth refill.

LPG supply unaffected, process can be done at home

The ministry also assured consumers that LPG refill supply will not be impacted by the eKYC status, addressing concerns about possible disruptions.

It further stated that the authentication process can be completed from home without any charges. Users can access it through the mobile applications of oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation (Indane), Bharat Petroleum (Bharat Gas), and Hindustan Petroleum (HP Gas).

To complete the process, consumers need to download the respective company’s mobile app, install the Aadhaar FaceRD application, and follow the instructions to verify their identity through facial recognition.

The ministry noted that Aadhaar-based authentication plays a key role in improving transparency, ensuring rightful eligibility, and eliminating duplicate or inactive LPG connections within the distribution system.

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In a briefing today, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, says, “Petrol and diesel are available in sufficient quantity. Regarding natural gas, as I told you, the Government of India is making efforts and it would be beneficial if all commercial LPG consumers shifted to PNG.”