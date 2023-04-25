nasscom appoints Anant Maheshwari as chairperson

nasscom has announced the appointment of Anant Maheshwari, who is the president of Microsoft India as its chairperson for 2023-24.

As per the reports, Maheshwari takes on the new role from his previous role as vice chairperson. He has succeeded Krishnan Ramanujam, president, business and technology at Tata Consultancy Services.

Speaking on the occasion Anant Maheshwari, chairperson, nasscom said, “Building on the core capabilities in tech services, India is now demonstrating broader technology leadership for the world, both in trusted innovation capabilities and also as a leading example of digital public platforms with billion population scale implementation. I am honored and humbled to support the nasscom executive council as its Chairperson, at a critical time in India’s Techade. I look forward to working with all its stakeholders to continue to establish India as the trusted tech partner for the world.”

Furthermore, nasscom has also announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar, chairman and MD, Cognizant India as its Vice Chairperson for 2023-24.

Additionally, the company has announced its new executive Council for 2023-2025. The list includes one-third representation by women leaders.

Debjani Ghosh, president, nasscom said “As we are leapfrogging to the next era of digital evolution with emerging technologies and their disruptive potential, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work closely with Anant and Rajesh to continue establishing India as a global hotspot for tech innovation and talent.”

As per the information, nasscom along with the newly appointed executive council will continue to work with government bodies to help build policies that can further support the growth of the Indian IT sector.

