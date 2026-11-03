Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) reported a 10% quarter-on-quarter rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 454.6 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 413.4 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s revenue also increased to Rs 800 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 702 crore in the April-June quarter.

MCX‘s board of directors approved the financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, at a meeting held on Tuesday, November 3. MCX is a commodity derivatives exchange where traders buy and sell contracts linked to different commodities.

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Revenue and profit see strong growth

MCX’s revenue from operations increased 14% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 799.66 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 702 crore in Q1 FY27.

The exchange also reported a strong rise in profit compared with the same period last year. Its consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 454.57 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 197.47 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations also more than doubled during the period, rising 113.7% from Rs 374.23 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income increased to Rs 851.28 crore from Rs 400.79 crore.

Profit before tax rose to Rs 639.24 crore in the September quarter from Rs 248.88 crore in the same period last year. Earnings per share also increased to Rs 17.83 from Rs 7.74.

Board approves September quarter results

The results cover the quarter ended September 30, 2026, as well as the six-month period ended on the same date.

MCX submitted both standalone and consolidated financial results to the stock exchanges. The filing with the BSE also included the limited review report issued by the company’s statutory auditors.

The board meeting was held on November 3, 2026. It started at 4:30 pm and ended at 7:20 pm, according to the company’s filing.