Maruti Suzuki India announced a series of austerity measures for employees and business operations on Tuesday amid rising concerns over the economic impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the company said it is taking steps to reduce unnecessary spending, fuel consumption and foreign exchange outflows as global uncertainties continue to affect businesses.

The automaker said it has “placed immense importance in the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s clarion call for austerity as well as the need to mitigate the long-term impact of the West Asia war”.

Work from home, lower travel and energy saving measures

As part of the new measures, Maruti Suzuki said employees will be encouraged to work from home wherever possible in order to reduce fuel consumption linked to daily travel.

The company clarified that remote work will only be implemented in roles where it is operationally feasible and said the move aligns with its existing work-from-home policy.

“This is a timely opportunity to revisit and re-examine all our processes and make efforts to improve efficiency across all our business operations, whether it is for national objectives or our own health of business,” the company said.

Maruti Suzuki has also directed employees to minimise foreign travel unless it is absolutely necessary for business purposes. According to the company, virtual meetings should be preferred over physical interactions to help cut costs and reduce fuel use.

The company further said domestic travel should also be reduced wherever possible as part of the larger cost-control effort.

Company urges employees to save fuel and electricity

Apart from travel restrictions, Maruti Suzuki has also encouraged employees to adopt sustainable commuting habits such as carpooling and using public transport.

The company said staff members and business partners have been advised to reduce electricity consumption by limiting the use of air conditioners, lights and fans both at offices and at home.

“These are being widely communicated to both internal employees and business partners,” the company said.

The latest move comes at a time when several industries are closely watching the economic fallout of the ongoing tensions in West Asia, especially their possible impact on fuel prices, supply chains and overall business costs.

Maruti Suzuki said the current situation also provides an opportunity for organisations to improve efficiency and review operational practices that can help businesses remain financially resilient in the long term