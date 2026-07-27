Bengaluru-based ecommerce technology company Marmeto has achieved Shopify Platinum Partner status, a recognition awarded to a select group of partners globally based on their expertise and contributions to the Shopify ecosystem, according to an official statement.

Currently Shopify has close to 100 Platinum partners and this places Marmeto among the 0.1% of the global partner ecosystem.

Marmento mentioned in a release that Over the years, they have worked with leading brands such as Levi’s, Birkenstock, Unilever, Borosil and Raymond, delivering enterprise-scale ecommerce solutions. The company’s experience has helped it build expertise in large-scale commerce engineering, system integrations and platform support.

While Marmeto has now transitioned from its service entity, building on this experience, Marmeto asserts to expand its focus from services to developing products that simplify ecommerce operations for businesses.

Commenting on the achievement, Saurav, Co-Founder at Marmeto, said, “Being a part of the 0.1% of the global partner ecosystem is a great feeling. Marmeto grew from being just a name to becoming a brand for merchants and partners recognised for the quality of our work, all the while being bootstrapped. We know what it truly takes to support businesses at scale”.

The company’s product strategy is led by CEO Shashwat Swaroop, who previously built the ecommerce returns platform ReturnPrime before its acquisition by GoKwik. Shashwat believes in understanding the problem closely, listening to the people experiencing it and building to naturally fit the way businesses operate.

The same also went into creating Recurpay, a Marmeto product, that caters to Shopify subscriptions and now goes into every product under Marmeto’s suite.

“Our core focus has always been on solving ecommerce complexities,” said Shashwat Swaroop, CEO at Marmeto. We spent years working with both, enablers and brands. Our vision is to build a product ecosystem that solves the most critical problems on both sides and becomes the technology foundation for ecommerce growth.”

Co-Founder Prabhat Prasad added, “What excites me most is what we’re building for the ecosystem. After years of solving ecommerce tech challenges with the team, I’m very excited that we are now building systems that can solve problems across the entire ecosystem.”

While Marmeto is waving a goodbye to their service operations, they are now completely focused on the product journey. The journey is all about building the tools the ecosystem needs now.

Marmeto has now stepped into the era of shaping the future of global ecommerce.