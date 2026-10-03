The Maharashtra government has signed around 67 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with proposed investments totalling Rs 8.57 lakh crore. According to CM Devendra Fadnavis, these could create about 2.91 lakh direct and indirect jobs in sectors such as semiconductors, data centres, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defence, healthcare and agro-processing.

Fadnavis announced the numbers after inaugurating the state’s new ‘Invest Maharashtra‘ platform in Mumbai alongside Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

What the MoUs cover

The proposed investments span a wide range of industries intended to deepen the state’s industrial base. According to Fadnavis, the pipeline includes projects in:

Semiconductors and electronics manufacturing

Data centres and digital infrastructure

Aerospace and defence

Renewable energy and related supply chains

Advanced manufacturing, metals and mining

Healthcare, including medicities

Agro-processing and food-value chains

“The Government of Maharashtra signed 67 MoUs worth ₹8.57 Lakh Crore, with the potential to create 2.91 Lakh jobs, reflecting the growing confidence in Maharashtra as a destination for investment, innovation and industry,” Fadnavis posted on X. “From semiconductors and data centres to energy, aerospace, defence, metals and mining, these investments will strengthen Maharashtra’s industrial ecosystem and create new opportunities for our youth,” he added.

The MoUs were signed and exchanged in the presence of state government officials and few other representatives, marking the formal launch of the Invest Maharashtra initiative as a single window to coordinate land, power, infrastructure, clearances and skill development for large projects.

‘Made for Business’ and the trillion-dollar target

The initiative is part of a broader push to position Maharashtra as a global investment hub and support its ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030. “Invest Maharashtra marks a clear resolve to position Maharashtra as a premier global investment hub and make the state truly Made for Business,” Fadnavis said.

He also linked the investment push to ongoing and planned urban and knowledge-economy projects, including “Mumbai 3” and “Mumbai 4”, as well as proposed Education Cities, Medicities and AI and Innovation Cities.

Full list of key companies and sectors

As per the detailed mentioned by Maharashtra’s Chief Ministers Office (CMO), the newly signed MoUs, worth about Rs 8.57 lakh crore are anchored by large commitments in data centres, IT/ITeS and semiconductors, alongside major pushes in renewable energy, metals and mining, aerospace and defence, healthcare, infrastructure and agro-processing. Leading the pipeline, Akshat Greentech has proposed Rs 1,00,000 crore for data centre, IT/ITeS and semiconductor projects in Navi Mumbai/Pune, with an estimated 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The Sterlite Group plans Rs 84,500 crore in Shahpur and Khalapur for similar sectors, targeting 15,000 jobs, while ReNew has outlined Rs 70,000 crore in Khalapur for data centre and allied activities, expecting 7,000 jobs.

Cortex Data Centres is proposing Rs 60,990 crore in Navi Mumbai with 10,000 jobs, and Pi-Semicon has earmarked Rs 40,000 crore for Nashik, aiming for 12,750 jobs. Other significant data-centre and electronics players include Trentar Data Centres (Rs 30,000 crore, Navi Mumbai, 10,000 jobs), WorldOne Enterprises/Astra Cybercity (Rs 30,000 crore, Ratnagiri, 8,000 jobs), Atri Energy Transition (Rs 4,000 crore, Nashik), Sterlite Technologies (Rs 2,790 crore, Shendra and Walunj, 5,147 jobs), Haier (Rs 2,000 crore, Nashik), Virtuoso Optoelectronics (Rs 1,050 crore, Chandwad), Revalyu Recycling (Rs 1,012 crore, Nashik), Goldmedal Electricals (Rs 750 crore, Palghar) and Connectwell Industries (Rs 305 crore, Ambernath).

🤝CM Devendra Fadnavis presided over the signing and exchange of MoUs between the Government of Maharashtra and 65 companies, with proposed investments of about Rs 8.5 Lakh Crore and employment opportunities for 2.91 Lakh. Details of the MoUs: ✅Akshat Greentech

🔸Investment:… pic.twitter.com/Lz7kQDu3yI — MO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 1, 2026

In energy, cleantech, renewables, BESS and compressed biogas (CBG), the list features Hygenco (Rs 25,000 crore, 5,000 jobs), Vedika Renewables (Rs 8,571 crore, 7,225 jobs), Oriana Power (Rs 8,000 crore, 2,000 jobs), Amatha Green Energy (Rs 3,000 crore, 5,000 jobs), Vikram Solar (Rs 27,941 crore, 15,000 jobs), Ocior Energy India and Jakson Green (Rs 22,000 crore, 5,000 jobs), Rayzon Solar (Rs 6,000 crore, 2,100 jobs), Bondada Engineering (Rs 1,007 crore, 600 jobs), Solace Cogen (Rs 1,080 crore, Sindhudurg, 540 jobs), Nibe CNG (Rs 500 crore, Ratnagiri, 200 jobs) and Ratnagiri CBG (Rs 500 crore, 300 jobs).

The metals, mining and steel cluster includes Shyam Metalics and Energy (Rs 50,000 crore, Chandrapur, 30,000 jobs), AIIF Green Steel Hub (Rs 7,000 crore, Ratnagiri, 10,000 jobs), Amalgam Steel (Rs 10,000 crore, Chandrapur, 5,000 jobs), NPSPL Advance Material (Rs 5,000 crore, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, 3,000 jobs), SRMB Srijan Steel (Rs 2,500 crore, Wardha, 1,500 jobs) and Jai Balaji (Rs 10,000 crore, Chandrapur, 10,000 jobs).

The aerospace and defence push is concentrated heavily around Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar) and Nagpur, with the Nibe group and partners proposing multiple units: Global Forge (Nibe) (Rs 15,430 crore, Ahilyanagar, 4,000 jobs), Nibe Ltd anchor unit (Rs 11,590 crore, Ahilyanagar, 3,300 jobs), Nibe Space (Rs 4,000 crore, Ahilyanagar, 1,000 jobs), Shastra Bharat (Nibe) (Rs 2,500 crore, Ahilyanagar, 3,000 jobs), Global Defence (Nibe) (Rs 1,200 crore, Ahilyanagar, 1,500 jobs), plus Embraer (Mahindra) (Rs 6,000 crore, Nagpur, 1,000 jobs), Indrajaal (Rs 2,400 crore, Nashik, 1,100 jobs), Prakhar Software Solutions (Rs 1,040 crore, 3,000 jobs), Vajrashakti Ventures (Rs 500 crore, 2,000 jobs) and Shakthi Aircrafts (Rs 500 crore, Gondia, 2,000 jobs).

In healthcare, the Shrem Group has proposed Rs 6,500 crore in Urse with 20,000 jobs, while infrastructure, logistics, construction and shipping projects include XSIO (Rs 1,500 crore, Nagpur, 100 jobs), Nature Eco (Rs 500 crore, Jalna, 300 jobs), Keystone Infra with Midwest Energy (Rs 1,500 crore, 1,900 jobs), ILV West Warehousing (Rs 795 crore, Pune, 6,600 jobs), Varroc Engineering (Rs 206 crore, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, 400 jobs) and Gold Plus (Rs 10,000 crore, Ratnagiri, 23,500 jobs).

The chemicals, agro, services and GCC basket covers Aakash Polyfilms (Rs 1,236 crore, Nandurbar, 2,000 jobs), HY Rich Agro (Rs 360 crore, Wai, 1,000 jobs), Chiripal Poly Films (Rs 1,858 crore, Dindori, 2,000 jobs), Jain Farm Fresh Foods (Rs 1,300 crore, Jalgaon, 4,000 jobs), Dalmia Polypro (Rs 800 crore, Nashik, 2,000 jobs), Lasons India (Rs 600 crore, Taloja, 1,000 jobs), Sulzer India (Rs 47 crore, Pune, 1,000 jobs) and Varun Beverages (Rs 2,500 crore, Pune, 5,000 jobs), along with smaller ventures like A&S Engineering (Rs 300 crore, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, 1,000 jobs) and Shelar Properties/Express Inn (Rs 100 crore, Ratnagiri, 1,000 jobs).

Additional entries include Kirloskar (Rs 1,750 crore, Baramati/Ahilyanagar/Purandar, 4,850 jobs) in infrastructure and metals, and NXTRA (Rs 15,000 crore, 100 jobs). The notes also reference collaborative initiatives involving Bhumiraj Global and MMRDA, Mumbai Climate Week with MMRDA, and University College London with MMRDA, though specific investment figures for these are not detailed in the provided list.

Focus on MSMEs, farmers and regional spread

Maharashtra government wants the benefits of these investments to reach MSMEs, local businesses, youth, farmers and all regions of the state, not just Mumbai and Pune.

“What makes this especially meaningful is the focus on ensuring that the benefits of investment reach MSMEs, local businesses, youth, farmers and every region of Maharashtra,” CM Fadnavis said.

“With ‘Mumbai 3’ and ‘Mumbai 4’ taking shape, alongside Education Cities, Medicities and AI & Innovation Cities, Maharashtra is opening new avenues for growth and opportunity. The vision of a $1 trillion economy by 2030 adds further momentum to this journey. More than attracting investment, the larger goal is creating opportunities, empowering people and building a stronger, more prosperous Maharashtra for generations to come.”

‘इन्व्हेस्ट महाराष्ट्र’चा शुभारंभ; ६७ सामंजस्य करारांतून ८.५ लाख कोटींपेक्षा अधिक गुंतवणूक! आज मुंबईतील जिओ वर्ल्ड कन्व्हेन्शन सेंटर, बीकेसी येथे ‘इन्व्हेस्ट महाराष्ट्र’च्या शुभारंभ कार्यक्रमाला मा.मुख्यमंत्री श्री. देवेंद्रजी फडणवीस यांच्या समवेत उपस्थित राहिले. यामध्ये… pic.twitter.com/xmbbJ0wo4e — Sunetra Ajit Pawar (@SunetraA_Pawar) October 1, 2026

Keeping in mind the other aspect of such development projects, MoUs can only show investment intent but do not guarantee that the full amount will be invested. Projects will largely depend on approvals, financing, skilled workers, supply chains and state-level support through the new Invest Maharashtra mechanism. Now, the task is to turn the Rs 8.57 lakh crore investment pipeline into operational plants, data centres, fabs and factories, along with the projected 2.91 lakh jobs.