Maggi extends the campaign “Match.MAGGI.Masala” with cricketer Rishabh Pant

As per the company, the campaign brings alive shared moments between friends and how MAGGI adds masala to those moments

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign has been designed by McCann India
Maggi has extended the campaign “Match. MAGGI. Masala” by partnering with cricketer Rishabh Pant. As per the company, the campaign brings alive shared moments between friends and how Maggi adds masala to those moments.

Commenting on the new campaign, Rajat Jain, head – foods business, Nestlé India, said, “Cricket is not just a sport anymore, but a social occasion that brings together friends. Maggi strives to be the perfect partner for the camaraderie between friends. We believe with cricket, Rishabh Pant and Maggi we have the perfect recipe for enjoyable moments.”

The campaign has been designed by McCann India and is being promoted across digital platforms.

Commenting on his association with Maggi, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, said, “Match. MAGGI. Masala campaign brings together two of my most loved things – Maggi and Cricket. The association enables me to be part of the cricketing world in a light-hearted way. The campaign aims to bring together cricket and Maggi fans, providing an opportunity for them to relish the cricket moments while enjoying fun conversations.”

First published on: 22-05-2023 at 19:38 IST

