The Karnataka government has officially implemented its new Alcohol-in-Beverage (AIB) based excise duty structure. This landmark reform, which replaced a six-decade-old bulk-litre taxation system, has led to a major re-pricing of Indian-Made Liquor (IML) and beer brands across the state.

Karnataka has become the first state in the country to adopt the AIB model, introducing a system where taxes are calculated based on the precise percentage of alcohol content in the beverage rather than its total volume.

As part of this comprehensive restructuring, the state government has streamlined its tax framework, reducing the total number of excise slabs from 16 down to 8.

While the move has brought relief to premium consumers by slashing the prices of high-end scotch whiskies and mild beers by 20–25%, budget liquor offerings widely consumed by lower- and middle-income groups have seen an upward surge of 20–30%.

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Brand-wise Revised MRP Slabs for IML (in Rs.)

The Karnataka Excise Department has notified the official revised price lists for various categories of spirits. Below is the detailed breakdown of the revised Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) for across different slabs:

Karnataka Excise Reform · AIB Policy · May 2026 Karnataka Liquor Price Overhaul: Complete MRP Guide India’s first Alcohol-in-Beverage based duty structure — 8 IML slabs, 35 beer brands & 24 imported spirits · All prices in Rs. Brands Tracked 131 IML Slabs 8 Lowest MRP Rs. 45 Highest MRP Rs. 15,500 IML Spirits Beer Imports All Slabs Slab 1 (0-470) Slab 2 (471-520) Slab 3 (521-570) Slab 4 (571-650) Slab 5 (651-750) Slab 6 (751-1300) Slab 7 (1301-5000) Slab 8 (5001+) Revised MRP for Indian-Made Liquor (IML) · 90ml / 180ml / 750ml · — denotes size not available # Brand Name Slab 90ml 180ml 750ml 1 Legacy Special XXX Rum/Whisky S1 45 90 370 2 Carnival XXX Rum S1 55 95 385 3 Black Belt Fine Old Whisky S1 55 95 385 4 DK Double Kick Fine Whisky S1 50 95 395 5 Bangalore Whisky/Brandy/Rum S1 55 95 395 6 Green Champion Superior Whisky & Brandy S1 55 105 420 7 Royal Gold Cup Extra Smooth Whisky S1 55 105 420 8 Amrut’s Silvercup Rare Indian Brandy S1 50 95 — 9 Magic Blended Fine Whisky S1 50 95 — 10 Three Aces Whisky S1 55 95 — 11 No.1 Highway Deluxe Whisky S1 50 95 — 1 Captain Martins Special Malt Whisky S2 55 105 425 2 Wellington Blended Malt Whisky S2 50 105 425 3 Carnival Dry Gin S2 55 105 425 4 Mysore Lancer Deluxe Quality Whisky S2 55 105 425 5 Amrut’s XXX Classic Rum S2 55 110 445 6 Amrut’s Silver Cup V.S.O.P Indian Brandy S2 55 110 445 7 Raja Whisky/Rum S2 55 110 445 8 Haywards Cheers Whisky S2 55 110 455 9 Haywards Punch Fine Whisky S2 55 110 455 10 Amrut Prestige Fine Whisky S2 55 110 455 11 Original Choice Deluxe Whisky S2 55 110 485 1 Old Tavern Whisky S3 70 135 560 2 Bagpiper XXX Rum S3 70 135 560 3 Original Traveller Premium Whisky S3 70 135 560 4 Bejois VSOP Indian Brandy S3 70 135 560 5 8PM Blue Deluxe/Special Rare Blend Scotch Whisky S3 75 145 595 6 Old Admiral VSOP Classic Indian Brandy S3 75 145 595 1 Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky S4 80 155 645 2 McDowell’s No.1 Celebration Classic XXX Rum S4 85 165 — 3 Old Grain Whisky S4 — 155 — 4 Original Choice Star Supreme Whisky S4 85 165 — 5 Honey Bee Premium Indian Brandy S4 85 165 — 1 Officer’s Choice Gold Blended Malt/Special Whisky S5 90 175 680 2 Old Grain Whisky S5 85 155 685 3 Officer’s Choice Special Whisky S5 90 175 730 4 Old Monk Very Old Vatted Special XXX Rum S5 90 175 — 5 Director’s Special Whisky S5 90 175 — 6 Windsor Deluxe Whisky S5 75 — — 1 Muscovy Vodka S6 95 185 785 2 Oxyzen Orange Vodka S6 — 190 785 3 Amrut Muscovy Triple Distilled Grain Vodka S6 95 190 790 4 Director’s Special Whisky S6 90 175 840 5 DSP Black Deluxe Whisky S6 90 175 850 6 No.1 McDowells Indian Brandy S6 90 175 850 7 Old Monk Very Old Vatted Special XXX Rum S6 — — 850 8 McDowell’s No.1 Luxury Select/Reserve Whisky S6 105 215 885 9 Seagram’s Imperial Blue Superior Grain Whisky S6 110 215 885 10 TI Mansion House True Spirit French Brandy S6 110 215 885 11 Platinum Romanov Vodka S6 — 215 885 12 After Dark Blue Classic Grain Whisky S6 110 215 885 1 Seagram’s Royal Stag Deluxe Whisky S7 150 280 1,145 2 Royal Challenge Premium Select Whisky S7 140 280 1,145 3 Maqintosh Silver Edition Whisky S7 — 350 1,150 4 Courrier Napoleon Finest French Brandy-Green S7 — 285 1,180 5 Seagram’s Royal Stag Double Dark Peaty Whisky S7 150 285 1,180 6 Old Monk The Legend Rum Very Old Vatted S7 — 295 1,210 7 Magic Moments Vodka S7 — 310 1,260 8 Peter Scot Malt Whisky S7 — 350 1,325 9 Seagram’s Blenders Pride Rare Premium Whisky S7 170 345 1,330 10 Signature Rare Aged Whisky S7 — 345 1,330 11 Smirnoff Triple Distilled Vodka S7 — 345 1,365 12 Amrut Two Indies Rum S7 — 350 1,400 1 Amrut Nilgiris Indian Dry Gin S8 — 575 2,350 2 Teacher’s Highland Cream Blended Scotch Whisky S8 — 575 2,360 3 Black & White Blended Scotch Whisky S8 — 580 2,375 4 Seagram’s 100 Pipers Deluxe Blended Scotch Whisky S8 — 580 2,375 5 Black Dog Centenary Black Reserve Aged & Rare Whisky S8 — 720 2,375 6 Vat 69 Blended Scotch Whisky S8 — 580 2,375 7 Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky S8 — — 2,965 8 Amrut Amalgam Malt Whisky S8 — — 3,050 9 Amrut Fusion Single Malt Whisky (42.8%) S8 — — 3,500 Revised MRP for Beer · Bottled (330ml / 650ml) & Can (330ml / 500ml) · — denotes size not available # Brand Name Bottle 330ml Bottle 650ml Can 330ml Can 500ml 1 Amstel Bier Grande Supreme 170 250 — 195 2 Black Fort Super Strong Beer 85 130 — 95 3 Budweiser Magnum Beer 145 250 — 200 4 Budweiser Premium King of Beers 120 205 — 160 5 Bullet Lager Beer — 90 — — 6 Bullet Super Strong Beer 70 120 — 95 7 Carlsberg Elephant Strong/Danish Beer 135 240 — 185 8 Carlsberg Smooth Premium Beer 120 205 — — 9 Corona Extra Premium Beer 130 — — 170 10 Geist Repeat Strong — — — 190 11 Haywards 5000 Premium Strong Beer 70 135 — 100 12 Heineken Lager Beer 120 200 — — 13 Heineken Silver 100% Malt Lager Beer 120 195 — 155 14 Hoegaarden Witbier 125 — — 170 15 Hoegaarden Witbier Nectarine/Rosee 105 — — 140 16 Hunter Premium Super Strong Beer — 170 — — 17 Kingfisher Premium Lager Beer 60 110 60 80 18 Kingfisher Strong Premium Beer 100 180 80 140 19 Kingfisher Super Smooth Strong Premium Beer 90 170 75 125 20 Kingfisher Ultra Lager Beer 80 150 80 115 21 Kingfisher Ultra MAX Premium Strong Beer 140 245 100 190 22 Kingfisher Ultra Witbier 120 200 — 155 23 Knock Out High Punch Strong Beer 95 175 80 135 24 Legend Strong Beer 60 110 — 85 25 Mount’s 6000 Fine Strong Beer 70 120 — 95 26 Power Cool Strong Beer 80 120 70 90 27 Royal Challenge Premium Lager Beer — 90 — — 28 Royal Challenge Strong Premium Beer 70 120 — 95 29 Simba Jungle Stout Beer 120 — — 170 30 Sunny Beaches Premium Beer 45 80 — 65 31 Sunny Beaches Strong Premium Beer 60 105 — 85 32 Toit Banger Lager/Tint-In-Wit 125 — — — 33 Toit Nitro Stout 130 — — — 34 Tuborg Green Beer 110 145 — 115 35 Tuborg Strong Premium Beer 120 170 90 130 Imported spirits from other states/countries · 180/200ml & 700/750ml · — denotes size not available # Brand Name 180/200ml 700/750ml 1 Oaksmith International Blended Whisky 345 1,170 2 Morpheus Whisky/Brandy 580 1,300 3 Kahlua COFFEE Liqueur — 1,755 4 Malibu Liqueur — 1,965 5 Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 645 2,630 6 Absolut Vodka 695 2,800 7 Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended Scotch Whisky 810 2,810 8 Ballantine’s Finest Blended Scotch Whisky — 2,870 9 Beefeater London Dry Gin — 2,875 10 Jameson Irish Whiskey 715 2,930 11 Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin — 3,150 12 Jaisalmer Craft Indian Gin 800 3,200 13 Jagermeister — 3,425 14 Indri Master Blender’s Select Single Malt Indian Whisky — 3,560 15 Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey 1,085 3,570 16 Paul John Indian Single Malt Whisky Brilliance 695 3,600 17 Dewar’s Blended Scotch Whisky Aged 12 Years — 4,000 18 Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky 1,105 4,005 19 Chivas Regal Aged 12 Years Blended Scotch Whisky — 4,220 20 The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky 12 Years — 5,400 21 Glenfiddich 12 Y.O. Single Malt Scotch Whisky — 5,610 22 The Irishman Single Malt Irish Whiskey — 7,950 23 Grey Goose Vodka — 10,045 24 Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky — 15,500 Source: Karnataka Excise Department · AIB-based excise duty structure effective May 2026 · All prices in Rs. MRP · Data as notified by Karnataka Excise Department Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

Industry Response

The pricing pivot is expected to reshape consumption trends across urban and rural pockets of Karnataka. The new model has reportedly triggered concern among domestic liquor manufacturers.

According to the Karnataka Brewers and Distillers Association (KBDA), the first five slabs, which largely cater to mass-market consumers and include most state-owned distilleries and contribute nearly 70-75% of Karnataka’s excise revenue, have seen Additional Excise Duty (AED) increase by 20-30%, Deccan Herald reports.

In contrast, AED rates for slabs 6 to 8, covering premium alcoholic beverages produced by multinational companies, have reportedly been reduced by 10-15%. As per a Deccan Herald report, retailers across Bengaluru have confirmed that repricing is actively being deployed on shelves, with a visible shift in retail transaction velocity across the new price points.