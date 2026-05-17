The Karnataka government has officially implemented its new Alcohol-in-Beverage (AIB) based excise duty structure. This landmark reform, which replaced a six-decade-old bulk-litre taxation system, has led to a major re-pricing of Indian-Made Liquor (IML) and beer brands across the state.

Karnataka has become the first state in the country to adopt the AIB model, introducing a system where taxes are calculated based on the precise percentage of alcohol content in the beverage rather than its total volume. 

As part of this comprehensive restructuring, the state government has streamlined its tax framework, reducing the total number of excise slabs from 16 down to 8.

While the move has brought relief to premium consumers by slashing the prices of high-end scotch whiskies and mild beers by 20–25%, budget liquor offerings widely consumed by lower- and middle-income groups have seen an upward surge of 20–30%.

ALSO READ

Brand-wise Revised MRP Slabs for IML (in Rs.)

The Karnataka Excise Department has notified the official revised price lists for various categories of spirits. Below is the detailed breakdown of the revised Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) for across different slabs:

Karnataka Excise Reform · AIB Policy · May 2026
Karnataka Liquor Price Overhaul: Complete MRP Guide
India’s first Alcohol-in-Beverage based duty structure — 8 IML slabs, 35 beer brands & 24 imported spirits · All prices in Rs.
Brands Tracked
131
IML Slabs
8
Lowest MRP
Rs. 45
Highest MRP
Rs. 15,500
Revised MRP for Indian-Made Liquor (IML) · 90ml / 180ml / 750ml · — denotes size not available
# Brand Name Slab 90ml 180ml 750ml
1Legacy Special XXX Rum/WhiskyS14590370
2Carnival XXX RumS15595385
3Black Belt Fine Old WhiskyS15595385
4DK Double Kick Fine WhiskyS15095395
5Bangalore Whisky/Brandy/RumS15595395
6Green Champion Superior Whisky & BrandyS155105420
7Royal Gold Cup Extra Smooth WhiskyS155105420
8Amrut’s Silvercup Rare Indian BrandyS15095
9Magic Blended Fine WhiskyS15095
10Three Aces WhiskyS15595
11No.1 Highway Deluxe WhiskyS15095
1Captain Martins Special Malt WhiskyS255105425
2Wellington Blended Malt WhiskyS250105425
3Carnival Dry GinS255105425
4Mysore Lancer Deluxe Quality WhiskyS255105425
5Amrut’s XXX Classic RumS255110445
6Amrut’s Silver Cup V.S.O.P Indian BrandyS255110445
7Raja Whisky/RumS255110445
8Haywards Cheers WhiskyS255110455
9Haywards Punch Fine WhiskyS255110455
10Amrut Prestige Fine WhiskyS255110455
11Original Choice Deluxe WhiskyS255110485
1Old Tavern WhiskyS370135560
2Bagpiper XXX RumS370135560
3Original Traveller Premium WhiskyS370135560
4Bejois VSOP Indian BrandyS370135560
58PM Blue Deluxe/Special Rare Blend Scotch WhiskyS375145595
6Old Admiral VSOP Classic Indian BrandyS375145595
1Bagpiper Deluxe WhiskyS480155645
2McDowell’s No.1 Celebration Classic XXX RumS485165
3Old Grain WhiskyS4155
4Original Choice Star Supreme WhiskyS485165
5Honey Bee Premium Indian BrandyS485165
1Officer’s Choice Gold Blended Malt/Special WhiskyS590175680
2Old Grain WhiskyS585155685
3Officer’s Choice Special WhiskyS590175730
4Old Monk Very Old Vatted Special XXX RumS590175
5Director’s Special WhiskyS590175
6Windsor Deluxe WhiskyS575
1Muscovy VodkaS695185785
2Oxyzen Orange VodkaS6190785
3Amrut Muscovy Triple Distilled Grain VodkaS695190790
4Director’s Special WhiskyS690175840
5DSP Black Deluxe WhiskyS690175850
6No.1 McDowells Indian BrandyS690175850
7Old Monk Very Old Vatted Special XXX RumS6850
8McDowell’s No.1 Luxury Select/Reserve WhiskyS6105215885
9Seagram’s Imperial Blue Superior Grain WhiskyS6110215885
10TI Mansion House True Spirit French BrandyS6110215885
11Platinum Romanov VodkaS6215885
12After Dark Blue Classic Grain WhiskyS6110215885
1Seagram’s Royal Stag Deluxe WhiskyS71502801,145
2Royal Challenge Premium Select WhiskyS71402801,145
3Maqintosh Silver Edition WhiskyS73501,150
4Courrier Napoleon Finest French Brandy-GreenS72851,180
5Seagram’s Royal Stag Double Dark Peaty WhiskyS71502851,180
6Old Monk The Legend Rum Very Old VattedS72951,210
7Magic Moments VodkaS73101,260
8Peter Scot Malt WhiskyS73501,325
9Seagram’s Blenders Pride Rare Premium WhiskyS71703451,330
10Signature Rare Aged WhiskyS73451,330
11Smirnoff Triple Distilled VodkaS73451,365
12Amrut Two Indies RumS73501,400
1Amrut Nilgiris Indian Dry GinS85752,350
2Teacher’s Highland Cream Blended Scotch WhiskyS85752,360
3Black & White Blended Scotch WhiskyS85802,375
4Seagram’s 100 Pipers Deluxe Blended Scotch WhiskyS85802,375
5Black Dog Centenary Black Reserve Aged & Rare WhiskyS87202,375
6Vat 69 Blended Scotch WhiskyS85802,375
7Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve Blended Scotch WhiskyS82,965
8Amrut Amalgam Malt WhiskyS83,050
9Amrut Fusion Single Malt Whisky (42.8%)S83,500
Revised MRP for Beer · Bottled (330ml / 650ml) & Can (330ml / 500ml) · — denotes size not available
# Brand Name Bottle 330ml Bottle 650ml Can 330ml Can 500ml
1Amstel Bier Grande Supreme170250195
2Black Fort Super Strong Beer8513095
3Budweiser Magnum Beer145250200
4Budweiser Premium King of Beers120205160
5Bullet Lager Beer90
6Bullet Super Strong Beer7012095
7Carlsberg Elephant Strong/Danish Beer135240185
8Carlsberg Smooth Premium Beer120205
9Corona Extra Premium Beer130170
10Geist Repeat Strong190
11Haywards 5000 Premium Strong Beer70135100
12Heineken Lager Beer120200
13Heineken Silver 100% Malt Lager Beer120195155
14Hoegaarden Witbier125170
15Hoegaarden Witbier Nectarine/Rosee105140
16Hunter Premium Super Strong Beer170
17Kingfisher Premium Lager Beer601106080
18Kingfisher Strong Premium Beer10018080140
19Kingfisher Super Smooth Strong Premium Beer9017075125
20Kingfisher Ultra Lager Beer8015080115
21Kingfisher Ultra MAX Premium Strong Beer140245100190
22Kingfisher Ultra Witbier120200155
23Knock Out High Punch Strong Beer9517580135
24Legend Strong Beer6011085
25Mount’s 6000 Fine Strong Beer7012095
26Power Cool Strong Beer801207090
27Royal Challenge Premium Lager Beer90
28Royal Challenge Strong Premium Beer7012095
29Simba Jungle Stout Beer120170
30Sunny Beaches Premium Beer458065
31Sunny Beaches Strong Premium Beer6010585
32Toit Banger Lager/Tint-In-Wit125
33Toit Nitro Stout130
34Tuborg Green Beer110145115
35Tuborg Strong Premium Beer12017090130
Imported spirits from other states/countries · 180/200ml & 700/750ml · — denotes size not available
# Brand Name 180/200ml 700/750ml
1Oaksmith International Blended Whisky3451,170
2Morpheus Whisky/Brandy5801,300
3Kahlua COFFEE Liqueur1,755
4Malibu Liqueur1,965
5Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey6452,630
6Absolut Vodka6952,800
7Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended Scotch Whisky8102,810
8Ballantine’s Finest Blended Scotch Whisky2,870
9Beefeater London Dry Gin2,875
10Jameson Irish Whiskey7152,930
11Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin3,150
12Jaisalmer Craft Indian Gin8003,200
13Jagermeister3,425
14Indri Master Blender’s Select Single Malt Indian Whisky3,560
15Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey1,0853,570
16Paul John Indian Single Malt Whisky Brilliance6953,600
17Dewar’s Blended Scotch Whisky Aged 12 Years4,000
18Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky1,1054,005
19Chivas Regal Aged 12 Years Blended Scotch Whisky4,220
20The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky 12 Years5,400
21Glenfiddich 12 Y.O. Single Malt Scotch Whisky5,610
22The Irishman Single Malt Irish Whiskey7,950
23Grey Goose Vodka10,045
24Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky15,500
Source: Karnataka Excise Department · AIB-based excise duty structure effective May 2026 · All prices in Rs. MRP · Data as notified by Karnataka Excise Department
Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

Industry Response

The pricing pivot is expected to reshape consumption trends across urban and rural pockets of Karnataka. The new model has reportedly triggered concern among domestic liquor manufacturers. 

According to the Karnataka Brewers and Distillers Association (KBDA), the first five slabs, which largely cater to mass-market consumers and include most state-owned distilleries and contribute nearly 70-75% of Karnataka’s excise revenue, have seen Additional Excise Duty (AED) increase by 20-30%, Deccan Herald reports.

In contrast, AED rates for slabs 6 to 8, covering premium alcoholic beverages produced by multinational companies, have reportedly been reduced by 10-15%. As per a Deccan Herald report, retailers across Bengaluru have confirmed that repricing is actively being deployed on shelves, with a visible shift in retail transaction velocity across the new price points.