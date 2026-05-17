The Karnataka government has officially implemented its new Alcohol-in-Beverage (AIB) based excise duty structure. This landmark reform, which replaced a six-decade-old bulk-litre taxation system, has led to a major re-pricing of Indian-Made Liquor (IML) and beer brands across the state.
Karnataka has become the first state in the country to adopt the AIB model, introducing a system where taxes are calculated based on the precise percentage of alcohol content in the beverage rather than its total volume.
As part of this comprehensive restructuring, the state government has streamlined its tax framework, reducing the total number of excise slabs from 16 down to 8.
While the move has brought relief to premium consumers by slashing the prices of high-end scotch whiskies and mild beers by 20–25%, budget liquor offerings widely consumed by lower- and middle-income groups have seen an upward surge of 20–30%.
Brand-wise Revised MRP Slabs for IML (in Rs.)
The Karnataka Excise Department has notified the official revised price lists for various categories of spirits. Below is the detailed breakdown of the revised Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) for across different slabs:
|#
|Brand Name
|Slab
|90ml
|180ml
|750ml
|1
|Legacy Special XXX Rum/Whisky
|S1
|45
|90
|370
|2
|Carnival XXX Rum
|S1
|55
|95
|385
|3
|Black Belt Fine Old Whisky
|S1
|55
|95
|385
|4
|DK Double Kick Fine Whisky
|S1
|50
|95
|395
|5
|Bangalore Whisky/Brandy/Rum
|S1
|55
|95
|395
|6
|Green Champion Superior Whisky & Brandy
|S1
|55
|105
|420
|7
|Royal Gold Cup Extra Smooth Whisky
|S1
|55
|105
|420
|8
|Amrut’s Silvercup Rare Indian Brandy
|S1
|50
|95
|—
|9
|Magic Blended Fine Whisky
|S1
|50
|95
|—
|10
|Three Aces Whisky
|S1
|55
|95
|—
|11
|No.1 Highway Deluxe Whisky
|S1
|50
|95
|—
|1
|Captain Martins Special Malt Whisky
|S2
|55
|105
|425
|2
|Wellington Blended Malt Whisky
|S2
|50
|105
|425
|3
|Carnival Dry Gin
|S2
|55
|105
|425
|4
|Mysore Lancer Deluxe Quality Whisky
|S2
|55
|105
|425
|5
|Amrut’s XXX Classic Rum
|S2
|55
|110
|445
|6
|Amrut’s Silver Cup V.S.O.P Indian Brandy
|S2
|55
|110
|445
|7
|Raja Whisky/Rum
|S2
|55
|110
|445
|8
|Haywards Cheers Whisky
|S2
|55
|110
|455
|9
|Haywards Punch Fine Whisky
|S2
|55
|110
|455
|10
|Amrut Prestige Fine Whisky
|S2
|55
|110
|455
|11
|Original Choice Deluxe Whisky
|S2
|55
|110
|485
|1
|Old Tavern Whisky
|S3
|70
|135
|560
|2
|Bagpiper XXX Rum
|S3
|70
|135
|560
|3
|Original Traveller Premium Whisky
|S3
|70
|135
|560
|4
|Bejois VSOP Indian Brandy
|S3
|70
|135
|560
|5
|8PM Blue Deluxe/Special Rare Blend Scotch Whisky
|S3
|75
|145
|595
|6
|Old Admiral VSOP Classic Indian Brandy
|S3
|75
|145
|595
|1
|Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky
|S4
|80
|155
|645
|2
|McDowell’s No.1 Celebration Classic XXX Rum
|S4
|85
|165
|—
|3
|Old Grain Whisky
|S4
|—
|155
|—
|4
|Original Choice Star Supreme Whisky
|S4
|85
|165
|—
|5
|Honey Bee Premium Indian Brandy
|S4
|85
|165
|—
|1
|Officer’s Choice Gold Blended Malt/Special Whisky
|S5
|90
|175
|680
|2
|Old Grain Whisky
|S5
|85
|155
|685
|3
|Officer’s Choice Special Whisky
|S5
|90
|175
|730
|4
|Old Monk Very Old Vatted Special XXX Rum
|S5
|90
|175
|—
|5
|Director’s Special Whisky
|S5
|90
|175
|—
|6
|Windsor Deluxe Whisky
|S5
|75
|—
|—
|1
|Muscovy Vodka
|S6
|95
|185
|785
|2
|Oxyzen Orange Vodka
|S6
|—
|190
|785
|3
|Amrut Muscovy Triple Distilled Grain Vodka
|S6
|95
|190
|790
|4
|Director’s Special Whisky
|S6
|90
|175
|840
|5
|DSP Black Deluxe Whisky
|S6
|90
|175
|850
|6
|No.1 McDowells Indian Brandy
|S6
|90
|175
|850
|7
|Old Monk Very Old Vatted Special XXX Rum
|S6
|—
|—
|850
|8
|McDowell’s No.1 Luxury Select/Reserve Whisky
|S6
|105
|215
|885
|9
|Seagram’s Imperial Blue Superior Grain Whisky
|S6
|110
|215
|885
|10
|TI Mansion House True Spirit French Brandy
|S6
|110
|215
|885
|11
|Platinum Romanov Vodka
|S6
|—
|215
|885
|12
|After Dark Blue Classic Grain Whisky
|S6
|110
|215
|885
|1
|Seagram’s Royal Stag Deluxe Whisky
|S7
|150
|280
|1,145
|2
|Royal Challenge Premium Select Whisky
|S7
|140
|280
|1,145
|3
|Maqintosh Silver Edition Whisky
|S7
|—
|350
|1,150
|4
|Courrier Napoleon Finest French Brandy-Green
|S7
|—
|285
|1,180
|5
|Seagram’s Royal Stag Double Dark Peaty Whisky
|S7
|150
|285
|1,180
|6
|Old Monk The Legend Rum Very Old Vatted
|S7
|—
|295
|1,210
|7
|Magic Moments Vodka
|S7
|—
|310
|1,260
|8
|Peter Scot Malt Whisky
|S7
|—
|350
|1,325
|9
|Seagram’s Blenders Pride Rare Premium Whisky
|S7
|170
|345
|1,330
|10
|Signature Rare Aged Whisky
|S7
|—
|345
|1,330
|11
|Smirnoff Triple Distilled Vodka
|S7
|—
|345
|1,365
|12
|Amrut Two Indies Rum
|S7
|—
|350
|1,400
|1
|Amrut Nilgiris Indian Dry Gin
|S8
|—
|575
|2,350
|2
|Teacher’s Highland Cream Blended Scotch Whisky
|S8
|—
|575
|2,360
|3
|Black & White Blended Scotch Whisky
|S8
|—
|580
|2,375
|4
|Seagram’s 100 Pipers Deluxe Blended Scotch Whisky
|S8
|—
|580
|2,375
|5
|Black Dog Centenary Black Reserve Aged & Rare Whisky
|S8
|—
|720
|2,375
|6
|Vat 69 Blended Scotch Whisky
|S8
|—
|580
|2,375
|7
|Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky
|S8
|—
|—
|2,965
|8
|Amrut Amalgam Malt Whisky
|S8
|—
|—
|3,050
|9
|Amrut Fusion Single Malt Whisky (42.8%)
|S8
|—
|—
|3,500
|#
|Brand Name
|Bottle 330ml
|Bottle 650ml
|Can 330ml
|Can 500ml
|1
|Amstel Bier Grande Supreme
|170
|250
|—
|195
|2
|Black Fort Super Strong Beer
|85
|130
|—
|95
|3
|Budweiser Magnum Beer
|145
|250
|—
|200
|4
|Budweiser Premium King of Beers
|120
|205
|—
|160
|5
|Bullet Lager Beer
|—
|90
|—
|—
|6
|Bullet Super Strong Beer
|70
|120
|—
|95
|7
|Carlsberg Elephant Strong/Danish Beer
|135
|240
|—
|185
|8
|Carlsberg Smooth Premium Beer
|120
|205
|—
|—
|9
|Corona Extra Premium Beer
|130
|—
|—
|170
|10
|Geist Repeat Strong
|—
|—
|—
|190
|11
|Haywards 5000 Premium Strong Beer
|70
|135
|—
|100
|12
|Heineken Lager Beer
|120
|200
|—
|—
|13
|Heineken Silver 100% Malt Lager Beer
|120
|195
|—
|155
|14
|Hoegaarden Witbier
|125
|—
|—
|170
|15
|Hoegaarden Witbier Nectarine/Rosee
|105
|—
|—
|140
|16
|Hunter Premium Super Strong Beer
|—
|170
|—
|—
|17
|Kingfisher Premium Lager Beer
|60
|110
|60
|80
|18
|Kingfisher Strong Premium Beer
|100
|180
|80
|140
|19
|Kingfisher Super Smooth Strong Premium Beer
|90
|170
|75
|125
|20
|Kingfisher Ultra Lager Beer
|80
|150
|80
|115
|21
|Kingfisher Ultra MAX Premium Strong Beer
|140
|245
|100
|190
|22
|Kingfisher Ultra Witbier
|120
|200
|—
|155
|23
|Knock Out High Punch Strong Beer
|95
|175
|80
|135
|24
|Legend Strong Beer
|60
|110
|—
|85
|25
|Mount’s 6000 Fine Strong Beer
|70
|120
|—
|95
|26
|Power Cool Strong Beer
|80
|120
|70
|90
|27
|Royal Challenge Premium Lager Beer
|—
|90
|—
|—
|28
|Royal Challenge Strong Premium Beer
|70
|120
|—
|95
|29
|Simba Jungle Stout Beer
|120
|—
|—
|170
|30
|Sunny Beaches Premium Beer
|45
|80
|—
|65
|31
|Sunny Beaches Strong Premium Beer
|60
|105
|—
|85
|32
|Toit Banger Lager/Tint-In-Wit
|125
|—
|—
|—
|33
|Toit Nitro Stout
|130
|—
|—
|—
|34
|Tuborg Green Beer
|110
|145
|—
|115
|35
|Tuborg Strong Premium Beer
|120
|170
|90
|130
|#
|Brand Name
|180/200ml
|700/750ml
|1
|Oaksmith International Blended Whisky
|345
|1,170
|2
|Morpheus Whisky/Brandy
|580
|1,300
|3
|Kahlua COFFEE Liqueur
|—
|1,755
|4
|Malibu Liqueur
|—
|1,965
|5
|Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
|645
|2,630
|6
|Absolut Vodka
|695
|2,800
|7
|Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended Scotch Whisky
|810
|2,810
|8
|Ballantine’s Finest Blended Scotch Whisky
|—
|2,870
|9
|Beefeater London Dry Gin
|—
|2,875
|10
|Jameson Irish Whiskey
|715
|2,930
|11
|Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin
|—
|3,150
|12
|Jaisalmer Craft Indian Gin
|800
|3,200
|13
|Jagermeister
|—
|3,425
|14
|Indri Master Blender’s Select Single Malt Indian Whisky
|—
|3,560
|15
|Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey
|1,085
|3,570
|16
|Paul John Indian Single Malt Whisky Brilliance
|695
|3,600
|17
|Dewar’s Blended Scotch Whisky Aged 12 Years
|—
|4,000
|18
|Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky
|1,105
|4,005
|19
|Chivas Regal Aged 12 Years Blended Scotch Whisky
|—
|4,220
|20
|The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky 12 Years
|—
|5,400
|21
|Glenfiddich 12 Y.O. Single Malt Scotch Whisky
|—
|5,610
|22
|The Irishman Single Malt Irish Whiskey
|—
|7,950
|23
|Grey Goose Vodka
|—
|10,045
|24
|Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky
|—
|15,500
Industry Response
The pricing pivot is expected to reshape consumption trends across urban and rural pockets of Karnataka. The new model has reportedly triggered concern among domestic liquor manufacturers.
According to the Karnataka Brewers and Distillers Association (KBDA), the first five slabs, which largely cater to mass-market consumers and include most state-owned distilleries and contribute nearly 70-75% of Karnataka’s excise revenue, have seen Additional Excise Duty (AED) increase by 20-30%, Deccan Herald reports.
In contrast, AED rates for slabs 6 to 8, covering premium alcoholic beverages produced by multinational companies, have reportedly been reduced by 10-15%. As per a Deccan Herald report, retailers across Bengaluru have confirmed that repricing is actively being deployed on shelves, with a visible shift in retail transaction velocity across the new price points.