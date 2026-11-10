Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 38% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 20,912 crore for the first half of FY27, compared with Rs 15,125 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose 48% to Rs 776 crore in the April-September period of FY27, against Rs 525 crore a year earlier, the jewellery retailer said on Tuesday.

For the second quarter of FY27, the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 10,323 crore, registering a growth of 31% year-on-year. Consolidated PAT increased 64% to Rs 427 crore.

On a standalone basis, revenue from its India operations stood at Rs 9,007 crore in Q2 FY27, up 32% from the year-ago period. Standalone PAT rose 62% to Rs 424 crore.

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Kalyan Jewellers upbeat on festive and wedding demand

Commenting on the performance, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers India, said the ongoing festive quarter had started on a strong note, with encouraging growth in sales during Navratri and Dhanteras.

“We are upbeat about the wedding season and look forward to ending the quarter on a strong note,” he said.

The company expects the wedding season to support business momentum through the remainder of the quarter.

Kalyan Jewellers shares rise 3.21% on NSE

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers closed at Rs 611 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday, gaining 3.21% from the previous close of Rs 592.

During the trading session, the stock moved between Rs 595 and Rs 614.45. Its 52-week range on the NSE stands at Rs 327.05 to Rs 648.95.

The stock has delivered returns of around 26% so far in the calendar year, according to NSE data. The company’s market capitalisation stood at approximately Rs 63,101 crore on the exchange.

Headquartered in Thrissur, Kalyan Jewellers has a presence across India, the US, the UK and the Middle East. It operates 546 showrooms across these markets, with a total retail area of more than 12.99 lakh square feet.