The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has extended the deadline for submitting comments on its consultation paper on insurance distribution reforms to October 31 from October 25. The extension follows an encouraging response to the consultation, with the regulator receiving more than 650 comments so far.

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“The consultation has received an encouraging response, with over 650 comments received so far. In view of the significant interest and to facilitate wider participation, the last date for submission of comments has been extended till 31st October 2026,” the insurance regulator said in a release late on Saturday.

Last month, Irdai released a two-part consultation paper titled ‘Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution’, inviting feedback from the public, policyholders, insurers, intermediaries and other stakeholders.

The paper proposes a major overhaul of insurance distribution by reintroducing hard caps on insurance commissions based on the segment, line of business, distribution channel, product complexity, and the effort involved in selling and servicing policies. It also proposes lowering expense of management (EoM) limits for insurers.

Speaking at the FE Modern BFSI Summit 2026 in Mumbai last week, Irdai Chairman Ajay Seth said the consultation paper, issued ahead of the draft regulations, was intended to give stakeholders another opportunity to provide feedback and facilitate an orderly transition.

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In an earlier interaction with FE, Seth also said the regulator was open to all kinds of suggestions and feedback, including on the pace of convergence and its impact across different types of entities.

“IRDAI encourages all interested stakeholders and members of the public to utilise the extended timeline and submit their comments and suggestions,” the release said, adding that the feedback would help inform further examination and refinement of the proposed reforms.

All other details and terms of the consultation paper remain unchanged.