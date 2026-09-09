IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, India’s largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer, on Wednesday reported approximately 25% year-on-year increase in gross toll revenue to ₹807 crore in August 2026, up from ₹646 crore in August 2025.

Among the company’s key assets, IRB MP Expressway recorded toll revenue of ₹172.1 crore in August 2026, up from ₹144.7 crore a year earlier. IRB Golconda Expressway reported revenue of ₹87.9 crore, compared with ₹73.7 crore in August 2025.

IRB Golconda Expressway collected ₹87.9 crore, against ₹73.7 crore in August 2025, while IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway posted ₹80.3 crore, up from ₹69.1 crore.

IRB Lalitpur Tollway reported revenue of ₹43.5 crore, compared with ₹36.1 crore a year earlier. IRB Tumkur Chitradurga Tollway collected ₹38.4 crore versus ₹34.9 crore, and Udaipur Tollway recorded ₹28.8 crore against ₹26.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Three newer assets — IRB Harihara Corridors Tollway (₹41.7 crore), IRB Chandibhadra Tollway (₹20 crore) and Meerut Budaun Expressway (₹22.6 crore) — reported toll revenue for the first time in August 2026, with no comparable figures from the previous year.

New toll collections commence

The company said the Project Special Purpose Vehicles for IRB Harihara Corridors and IRB Chandibhadra Tollway received the Appointed Date from the National Highways Authority of India, with toll collection starting on January 23, 2026 and April 1, 2026, respectively. Toll collection on the Meerut Budaun Expressway began on May 17, 2026.

IRB Group’s portfolio now comprises 28 revenue-generating highway assets spread across 13 states, with total assets of approximately ₹94,000 crore and around 1.5 million vehicle crossings daily. The group aims to expand its asset base to roughly ₹1.4 lakh crore by FY2029 through its asset churn strategy.

Commenting on the performance, Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, said, “Our strong toll revenue performance in August 2026 reflects the sustained traffic growth across our assets. The growth in traffic, coupled with the tariff revision implemented at the beginning of FY27, has further supported our revenue performance.”

“With robust GDP growth indicating sustained economic activity, coupled with the onset of the festive season beginning with the Ganesh Festival, we expect the positive traffic momentum to continue. We remain well positioned to deliver stronger toll revenue growth in the coming months, further strengthening our overall growth momentum.”

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited ended at ₹19.07, down by ₹0.18, or 0.94%, on the BSE.