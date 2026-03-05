Australia has announced a big increase in the work visa fee for international students. The visa application charges or the visa fee for the Temporary Graduate visa (TGV) Subclass 485 has been doubled for foreign students who wish to work in Australia after their studies. A Temporary Graduate visa allows international students to live, study and work after they have finished their studies.

From 1 March 2026, the visa application charge for the Temporary Graduate visa (TGV) Subclass 485 has been increased from AUD 2,300 to AUD 4,600. Australia work visa fee for Indians in 2026 is approximately Rs 2.96 lakh, up from nearly Rs 1.48 lakh in 2025. 1 AUD Australian Dollar equals approximately Rs 64 (INR).

There are three major types of Temporary Graduate visas under Subclass 485 — Post-Vocational Education Work stream, Post-Higher Education Work stream, and Second Post-Higher Education Work stream.

Post-Vocational Education Work stream visa is for international students who have recently graduated with an associate degree, diploma, or trade qualification relevant to an occupation Australia needs. Stay allowed under this visa is up to 18 months.

Post-Higher Education Work stream visa is for international students who have recently graduated with a degree from an Australian institution. Stay allowed under this visa is usually between 2 and 3 years, depending on your qualification.

Second Post-Higher Education Work stream visa is for Temporary Graduates holding a Post-Higher Education Work, Post-Study Work or Replacement visa with a degree from an Australian institution located in a regional area.

For 2026, the cost of the Post-Vocational Education Work stream visa and the Post-Vocational Education Work stream visa is AUD 4,600, while it is AUD 1,810 for the Second Post-Higher Education Work stream visa.

After increasing the cost of a study visa in 2025, Australia has now doubled the cost of a work permit for international students.

In 2025, the visa application charge for Student visas (subclass 500) and Student Guardian visas (subclass 590) was increased from AUD 1,600 to AUD 2,000, effective 1 July 2025. Subclass 500 allows international students to study in Australia for up to five years.

In addition to the Base application charge of AU$2,000, there is an additional applicant charge for those aged 18 and over of AUD 1,225 and AUD 400 for those under 18. If you are in Australia when you lodge your application, the subsequent temporary application charge (STAC) of AUD 700 may be payable.

Financial proof is mandatory for students, who must demonstrate clean and traceable funds to cover living expenses of AUD 29,710 per year, alongside tuition and associated costs.

The private health insurance premium required for international students’ visas will increase by 4.4% in April 2026.

In a recent development, the Liberal-National Coalition, Australia’s largest opposition party, has suggested increasing the work hour cap for student visa holders during study terms and semesters by 12 hours per week, from 48 to 60 hours, likely to begin on July 1, 2026. The proposal also involves a reduction in the number of new student visas to 240,000 per year.