People with old police cautions or minor offences, some dating back to the 1970s, are being denied travel to the US by the embassy in London, according to a Financial Times report citing immigration lawyers and visa consultants. Lawyers added that even executives and tech leaders have had visas refused for relatively minor historic offences, showing how strict the US has become in its anti-immigration measures.

Minor past offences can block US visas- Real-life examples mirror the trend

Several cases shared on social media, as well as those Financial Express reported earlier, show how even minor or long-past incidents can affect US visa approvals:

For instance, a job seeker found that a 2009 misdemeanour charge, expunged in 2011, still showed on their FBI background check. Despite being restricted, the charge caused the US visa authorities to block the application.

Another case involved a professional on an L1 visa whose visa was canceled after a speeding stop was incorrectly recorded as a DUI, even though the court later dismissed the charges.

Some travellers report visas being canceled at the airport based on personal items or perceived intentions, leaving them with no choice but to reapply.

In some cases, visas are being rejected without a proper explanation, with reasons as vague as affordability issues. In one such case a woman from Bengaluru recently shared her experience of having her B1/B2 (tourist) visa application rejected, even though she already held a valid L‑1B work visa stamp that was supposed to be good until October 2026. The woman identified as Shreya told Financial Express that she had applied for the tourist visa. She had applied to attend a company business conference and had a strong travel history, but the officer cited section 214(b), saying she did not sufficiently prove eligibility.

In yet another case reported by Financial Express, an Indian couple was denied a B1/B2 visa based on speculation that they might not be able to afford travel to the US.

According to the Financial Times report, senior executives, including tech leaders and C-suite professionals, have been refused visas for historic issues such as cannabis use, bar fights, or drink-driving cases. Some applicants were arrested but never convicted. Lawyers told the Financial Times that many refusals happened even after applicants were initially told their visas were likely to be approved.

What is rule 214(b) in action

Immigration lawyers cited in the FT report said the US embassy is using rule 214(b), which allows visa officers to reject applications if a person cannot fully prove their eligibility. The rule does not require officials to give a reason for rejection.

Lawyers also said the stricter approach began last summer after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a “catch-and-revoke” policy aimed at cancelling visas of foreigners who break US laws. They added that refusals for minor or historic offences were rare before President Donald Trump’s second term started in January last year.

The US Department of State said: “The Trump administration is upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through the visa process. [The US] will not tolerate foreign visitors violating our laws.”

According to US Department of State, if you are refused a visa under section 214(b), it means that you: “Did not overcome the presumption of immigrant intent, required by law, by sufficiently demonstrating that you have strong ties to your home country that will compel you to leave the United States at the end of your temporary stay. (H-1B and L visa applicants, along with their spouse and any minor children, are excluded from this requirement.) Did not sufficiently demonstrate to the consular officer that you qualify for the nonimmigrant visa category you applied for.”

London: Largest US visa centre in Europe

The US embassy in London is the largest visa centre in Europe. According to the US State Department, it issued more than 150,000 non-immigrant visas in 2024. Travellers who are not eligible for the Esta system must apply for visas through embassies. Citizens of countries such as India, South Africa, and Brazil cannot use Esta and must apply for visas. Even those from eligible countries are barred from using Esta if they have certain criminal records, including arrests or cautions for drug use.

Lawyers warn that anyone with a criminal irregularity, no matter how minor, is unlikely to get a visitor visa, and in some cases even a work visa, from London at present. One lawyer told the Financial Times: “They are now turning away clients with any criminal history.” Another added, “Earlier attempts to apply through other embassies no longer work. The policy has tightened significantly.”