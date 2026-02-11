Canada has recently introduced major change to its citizenship law through Bill C-3, removing long-standing restrictions on citizenship by descent. The new law came into force on December 15, 2025, and ends the first-generation limit that previously blocked many people born outside Canada from claiming citizenship through their families.

Under the old rules, Canadian citizens who themselves were born abroad could usually not pass citizenship to their children born outside the country. Bill C-3 removes this barrier for those born before the law came into force.

Who can now apply for Canadian citizenship?

People born outside Canada may now be eligible for Canadian citizenship if they have at least one Canadian parent or grandparent, even if their parents never held a Canadian passport.

The change also benefits so-called “Lost Canadians”, individuals who lost or never gained citizenship because of outdated laws.

The reform follows a 2023 court ruling that found parts of the old law unconstitutional, a decision accepted by the Government of Canada, which chose to amend the law rather than appeal.

How does the process work and what happens next?

Eligible applicants must apply for proof of Canadian citizenship and submit documents showing their family connection to Canada. If approved, they receive a citizenship certificate, which can be used to apply for a Canadian passport.

Processing times are currently about 10 months. Going forward, the law also introduces a “substantial connection” rule for future generations, requiring Canadian parents born abroad to have lived in Canada for at least three years before passing on citizenship.