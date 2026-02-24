New Zealand is slowly becoming a preferred destination for Indian students looking to study abroad. Between January and August 2025, the country hosted 85,535 international students. Nearly 12,000 of them were from India, according to an ICEF study.

In the middle of New Delhi’s busy streets and packed schedules, Dr Erik Lithander, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Strategic Engagement) at the University of Auckland, sat down for an exclusive conversation with FinancialExpress.com. He spoke about why New Zealand is gaining attention, how the proposed India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) could change things, and what Indian students can expect in the years ahead.

Why Indian students are looking at New Zealand

For many Indian families, sending a child abroad is a big decision. Safety, stability and long-term prospects matter more than ever amid global uncertainties.

Lithander also noted that other major destinations such as Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States, have sent mixed signals in recent years through policy changes. In contrast, New Zealand has positioned itself as steady and welcoming.

“Now, the decision to study overseas is always a big decision. But to do it right now, on the one hand, when we still have a sort of a lingering post-pandemic anxiety about long-distance travel, on the other hand, the geopolitical tension that we’ve been experiencing, I think New Zealand stands out as being a very wise choice for families because they know that their young people will be in a welcoming, stable, and safe environment,” Lithander said.

India–New Zealand FTA: A ‘seal of approval’

India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement is being seen as a major boost to ties between the two countries. “I think the fact that India has chosen to enter into an FTA with New Zealand is, it’s sort of a seal of approval for New Zealand as a valued partner and a nation with which India sees has a role in its future prosperity,” he said.

According to him, the timing is important. “The potential impact is significant at a time when the bilateral relationship between India and New Zealand is at its strongest and stands to become even stronger.”

FTA brings relief: No visa cap and better post-study work options

The no visa cap for Indian students, he noted “will have a knock-on effect on the flow of students because I think New Zealand will receive an even higher profile in India as a consequence of the FTA.”

When asked how New Zealand is preparing for more Indian students admissions, he said that “We have long-established processes and support and infrastructure to take very good care of our international students.” This includes first-year accommodation guarantees, catered housing options, academic help, and well-being services for students who may feel homesick or anxious.

For students, what happens after graduation is just as important as the degree itself.

“It’s very pleasing to see post-study work rights for Indian students being extended in certain graduating disciplines such as STEM and research studies in the FTA, this is really icing on the cake, above what was already there,” he said.

Currently, students can work 25 hours per week during term time and full-time during breaks. These changes are expected to make New Zealand even more attractive for young, skilled Indians who wish to stay back and gain work experience.

As he puts it, at the University of Auckland, employability is a key focus. The university is ranked number 65 in the QS rankings and is the highest-ranked university in New Zealand. It has also been named Innovative and Entrepreneurial University of the Year worldwide in 2025.

One common concern for Indian students has been the lack of direct flights. But that may soon change.

“As part of the announcement of the FTA… it was mentioned that at least one airline is now planning to introduce direct flights between India and New Zealand,” Lithander shared. Direct connectivity would not only make travel easier but also strengthen business, education and tourism ties.

The strength of the Indian diaspora

Another strong support system for new students is the Indian community in New Zealand. “The Indian community has recently overtaken the Chinese community in New Zealand to be the third largest group… It’s largely concentrated in Auckland,” he said.

For students arriving from India, this means access to cultural familiarity, community support and networking opportunities from day one. At his university alone, there are around 800 Indian students among over 8,000 international students.

IIT Delhi and New Zealand collaboration

Speaking about deeper academic ties, he explained the New Zealand Centre at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi as both symbolic and strategic.

“IIT Delhi is its symbolism, because it’s a consortium of all the eight New Zealand universities, so all of the country’s universities, and one of India’s premier institutions, absolutely, in partnership,” he said.

There is also growing student exchange. Recently, 20 students from across New Zealand’s eight universities spent six weeks in India studying innovation and entrepreneurship.

Scholarships that make a difference

Financial support is another factor drawing Indian students. The university offers the India High Achiever Scholarship worth up to NZD 20,000 ( INR 1,090,300) There are also International Student Excellence Scholarships worth up to NZD 10,000 (INR 5,43,455) and national-level New Zealand Excellence Awards of up to NZD 10,000 (INR 5,43,455). “There’s no question that it’s very prestigious to get a scholarship, and it’s going to reflect very well on the scholarship holder and I think give them a real boost in their confidence,” he said.

What students should be careful about while applying

When asked what advice he would give Indian applicants, Lithander kept it simple.

“The single most important thing is that they should study something which they have an interest and a passion in… It’s no good choosing an academic discipline because you feel that you should, because your heart has to be in it.” He also advised students to focus on academic quality and reputation rather than hype.

At a practical level, he said applicants must be consistent in their documentation, provide the same details throughout the process, and be very responsive while communicating with universities. Carelessness or delays can slow down applications.

As Lithander said, in uncertain times, the choices students make matter more than ever. For many Indian students looking beyond India’s busy cities and traditional destinations, New Zealand is starting to seem like a safe and sensible option.



