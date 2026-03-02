New Zealand has announced that changes to employment conditions for people with open work visas will be introduced next month. On 20 April 2026, New Zealand will introduce changes to employment conditions for foreign workers with open work visas to provide clarity about what work is allowed under open work visas.

If you are planning to work in New Zealand and you are not a citizen or permanent resident of New Zealand or Australia, you will need a visa that lets you work. There are more than 80 visas that let you work in New Zealand.

An open work visa lets a foreigner work for almost any employer, in any job or location in New Zealand, without needing a job offer. On the other hand, an employer-specific work visa, like the Accredited Employer Work Visa, links you to one employer and a set role.

But not all work visa holders will be impacted. The Accredited Employer Work Visa or the employer-specific work visas will not be impacted by these changes. Also, these changes do not apply to Student Visa holders.

Two new types of employment conditions

From Monday, 20 April 2026, open work visas will now include 1 of 2 employment conditions.

Open work visas allowing any work

Some open work visa holders will be able to undertake any work in New Zealand. This includes working for an employer, sole trading, or owning and operating a business.

This employment condition applies to the following visas:

Partner of a Worker Work Visa

Partner of a Student Work Visa

Partner of a Student Work Visa supported by a New Zealand Scholarship funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Post Study Work Visa

Partner of a New Zealander Work Visa

Partner of a Military Work Visa

Open work visas requiring work for an employer

Other open work visa holders must work for an employer, either under an employment agreement or a contract for services. This employment condition applies to the following visas:

Victims of Domestic Violence Work Visa

Victims of People Trafficking Work Visa

Migrant Exploitation Protection Work Visa

Asylum Seeker Work Visa

All working holiday visas

Conditions that apply to all open work visas

Regardless of the specific employment condition, if you have an open work visa, you must meet the conditions of your visa and comply with New Zealand’s employment and business laws.

On any open work visa, you cannot employ other people—either directly, or indirectly through a business you operate as an owner (including where the business is the named employer).

Existing Holders

Foreign nationals can continue their current work until their visa expires, even if it is no longer permitted under the revised conditions. If you have an open work visa and have been doing work that is not permitted under your visa, you may continue until your visa expires.

This gives them time to understand their visa conditions and take any steps needed, such as adjusting work or business arrangements, before applying for their next open work visa. However, you must meet the employment conditions linked to the approved visa category for any future visa applications.

Impact of Changes

Open work visas in New Zealand offer significant flexibility, enabling holders to work for various employers without being restricted by a specific job offer, role, or location. Nonetheless, the regulations regarding self-employment and business operations remain ambiguously defined across different open visa categories.

Changes in open work visas involve a more structured employment condition framework to clarify permitted work types under each category. These changes aim to enhance transparency, strengthen compliance with employment and business laws, and ensure that both visa holders and employers understand their obligations more effectively.