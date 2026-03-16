Canada has announced new immigration categories under its Express Entry system as it looks to attract top global talent to fill critical labour shortages. The new measures are part of the country’s strategy to strengthen its workforce.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab said Canada’s future economic growth depends on a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of a changing economy. By refining the Express Entry system, the government aims to ensure that newcomers bring the skills most needed by communities and industries across the country.

Canada is seeking top talent, including:

• medical doctors, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience

• workers with French-language proficiency

• health care and social services professionals

• tradespersons

• educators

• professionals in science,… — IRCC (@CitImmCanada) March 16, 2026

Focus on key skilled workers

The updated categories target professionals in sectors facing major labour gaps. Canada is particularly looking to attract medical doctors, researchers and senior managers who already have Canadian work experience. The government is also prioritising workers with strong French-language proficiency as part of its commitment to support French-speaking communities outside Quebec.

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Other priority sectors include health care and social services, trades such as carpentry and plumbing, and educators. Canada is also seeking professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), along with specialists in transport occupations such as pilots, aircraft mechanics and inspectors.

New opportunities for specialised professionals

In addition to existing categories, the government has introduced several new pathways. These include a dedicated category for foreign medical doctors who have Canadian work experience, as well as categories for researchers and senior managers with similar experience in the country.

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Another new pathway will allow highly skilled foreign military personnel recruited by the Canadian Armed Forces to apply for permanent residence. This includes professionals in roles such as military doctors, nurses and pilots.

Immigration to support economic growth

Canada says immigration now accounts for nearly all of the country’s labour force growth, making it a key pillar of its economic strategy. Through targeted invitations under Express Entry, the government aims to ensure skilled newcomers can contribute to the economy from the moment they arrive.

The first invitation round for foreign medical doctors with Canadian work experience is expected to take place in the coming days. Meanwhile, invitation rounds for candidates with strong French-language skills and those working in priority sectors will continue throughout the year.

Through its International Talent Attraction Strategy, Canada says it will continue competing globally to recruit highly skilled professionals who can help strengthen the country’s economic resilience and address long-term labour shortages.