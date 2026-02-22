In a massive update for Japan visa applications across all categories, walk-in applications will no longer be accepted in Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad and Puducherry.

Starting March 2, scheduling appointments will be mandatory in these cities, according to VFS Global, a private company that manages visa application and consular support services on behalf of governments around the world.

The announcement came months after the Japanese government said it was considering raising the current ¥10,000 ($64) fee that foreign nationals pay to obtain permanent residency to as high as ¥300,000 and tightening the criteria for naturalisation, Japan Times reported.

Japan’s current charges rank among the lowest in the developed world, starting from ¥3,000 ($20) for a single-entry visa and ¥6,000 ($40) for a multiple-entry visa. The upcoming revision would bring these costs more in line with global standards, Outlook Traveller reported.

Where can you book your appointment and what documents do you need?

Applicants can use the official VFS Global Japan-India portal to find the appointment booking system. Applicants must ensure that they have all required documents, including their passport which must be valid for at least six months.

They must possess completed application forms, and travel itinerary.

Is online visa application not permitted?

According to VFS Global, Japan does not allow direct online visa processing. After booking, the applicant must visit the centre in person at your designated time to submit their documents and pay the applicable fee.

What is the standard visa processing time for a Japanese visa?

As of February, Japan visa processing times typically range between 5 and 10 working days after submission at an embassy or visa centre, assuming complete documentation and no issues.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has stated a standard of 5 working days from the day following application receipt, though delays can occur during peak seasons or high volumes.

For Indian applicants, tourist visas often take 5-10 working days, with some sources noting 4-7 days, but applying 3-4 weeks early is advised to account for potential extra scrutiny or holidays, according to DU Global Digital.