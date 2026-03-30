For years, China was leading the US investment visa space. Now, things are starting to shift, with India emerging as the fastest-growing market in the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.

This transition marks an evolution in how India’s high-net-worth (HNW) individuals view global mobility—moving away from simple “business expansion” toward a strategic pursuit of “educational security” and long-term family stability.

Speaking exclusively to Financial Express on the shifting tides of the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, Suresh Rajan, Executive Chairman and Founder of LCR Capital, said the modern Indian investor is no longer just looking for a visa; instead, they are “investing in optionality” to shield their families from the volatility of traditional immigration routes. “The Indian families we work with are thinking very deliberately about creating a more stable platform for both career and family life in the US.”

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Moving beyond H-1B worries

For years, the H-1B visa was the most common way for Indians to live and work in the US, but things have changed. Rising costs, frequent policy changes, and the fact that the visa depends on employers have made life unpredictable. “H-1B is employer-dependent and highly competitive, and that creates a very different experience for a family trying to build long-term roots in another country,” Suresh Rajan said, pointing to frequent procedural changes by USCIS that have only added to the sense of instability.

Rajan addressed these concerns — “A layoff, a visa renewal problem, or a policy shift can suddenly put the entire family’s life on hold. So when these families look at EB-5, they are not simply making an investment decision. They are making a long-term family decision about continuity, security, and optionality.”

According to him, EB-5 offers a more direct and predictable path to permanent residency. For families already in the US on valid visas, the advantage can be immediate. They can often apply for adjustment of status along with their EB-5 petition, allowing them to secure work and travel permissions while their case is still pending. “For many families, that changes the ROI calculation dramatically because the benefit is not only the eventual green card, but also near-term flexibility and protection from employment sponsorship risk,” Rajan explained.

Recent updates have made this option even more attractive. The March 2026 Visa Bulletin brought some relief for Indian applicants. The final action date for the unreserved category has moved to May 1, 2022, and the filing date has advanced to May 1, 2024.

Education remains at the heart of every decision

Rajan says education is still the strongest reason why Indian families choose this path. Many Indian professionals already settled in the US are now using EB-5 to secure their children’s future. They want to make sure their kids are not forced to leave the country because of visa delays or backlogs. “These are often families who have already built careers, homes, and communities in the United States. They may have children who are growing up in the US, in many cases very young

children, and they do not want the family’s future tied to the uncertainty of an employer- sponsored visa,” Rajan told Financial Express.

At the same time, families living in India are also thinking ahead. For them, the investment, often around $800,000, is seen as a way to create a stable base for the next generation. It is not just about studying abroad anymore. It is about building a life that feels secure and uninterrupted.

Faster routes come with risks too

Some EB-5 categories offer faster processing, particularly for projects in rural areas or high-unemployment zones. These also come with reserved visa quotas, making them look even more attractive.

But Rajan warned. “Investors should not confuse a faster immigration category with a better investment,” he said. He added that families must look carefully before putting in their money. They should understand who is running the project, how the money is being used, and whether everything is clearly written in official documents.

According to Rajan, even a strong track record is not enough. Every project must be checked on its own merits, with proper safeguards in place.

Not leaving India, but expanding beyond it

What is happening now goes beyond just immigration trends. There is often concern that such trends mean India is losing talent and money. Rajan disagrees with that idea.

“The Indian families we work with do not see US residency as a rejection of their home country. They see it as a way to expand what is possible for the family across borders,” he said.

Many of these families continue to stay closely connected to India — through businesses, investments, travel, and even charity work. Some even build companies that operate in both countries.

“EB-5 is really about optionality,” Rajan said. “It gives families the ability to educate children in the US, build careers or businesses there, and still remain meaningfully engaged with India.”