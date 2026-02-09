US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced the registration schedule for the H-1B visa programme for the 2027 financial year. The online registration system will open at noon (Eastern Time) on March 4, 2026, and will close at noon on March 19, 2026.

Employers or their authorised lawyers must submit registrations through a new “organisational” myUSCIS account. Individual accounts can no longer be used. Each registration will cost US$215, the same fee as last year. USCIS plans to announce lottery results by March 31 so that selected employers can file full petitions in April.

New salary-based selection system

For the first time, H-1B selections will be made using a wage-based, weighted lottery system introduced by the Department of Homeland Security. Under this system, registrations offering higher wages will have a better chance of being selected. The rule takes effect on February 27, 2026, and will apply to both the regular 65,000 visa cap and the 20,000 visas reserved for candidates with US master’s degrees or higher. The government says this change is meant to discourage low-salary filings and better protect US workers.

Immigration attorney Upasana Goel has confirmed the registration dates and emphasised that beneficiary details cannot be entered before the system opens on March 4. She also noted that for consular cases, the US$100,000 H-1B fee remains in place for now, though it is under legal challenge.

USCIS has said it will study how the new system works and may change the weighting method again for the FY 2028 H-1B season.

What employers need to do now

Employers should start preparing early. Wage information needs to be accurate, which often means getting a certified Labour Condition Application in advance. Companies are being advised to review their wage structures carefully, especially for entry-level STEM roles that may now have lower chances in the lottery. Employers that have had large layoffs in recent years should also be careful, as USCIS will closely review job placement details submitted through organisational accounts.

USCIS has warned that it will more strictly examine duplicate registrations and suspicious job offers this year. If fraudulent or misleading registrations are found, all related petitions could be denied, and in serious cases, matters may be referred for criminal investigation. The agency is signalling a tougher approach to ensure the system is not misused.

Impact on foreign workers

The new wage-weighted system is expected to favour foreign professionals in high-paying tech hubs where salaries are higher. On the other hand, early-career workers or those in lower-cost regions may find it harder to be selected. Employers who depend on international graduates working on OPT may need to offer higher salaries or look at other visa options such as L-1, O-1, E-2 or TN visas if H-1B selection does not work out.