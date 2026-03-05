The US permits F-1 visa holders to change to H-1B visas, allowing foreign students in the OPT program to be employed by US employers through this status change.
The H-1B visa program’s registration for the fiscal year 2027 has been open since March 4 and will close on March 19, 2026. The FY 2027 H-1B cap season mandates a one-time fee of $100,000 per selected foreign worker petition for US employers, although F-1 students and unemployed H-1B visa holders in the US are exempt from this fee.
Current regulations allow certain students with a pending or approved cap-subject H-1B petition to remain in F-1 status during the cap-gap period. This is referred to as filling the “cap-gap,” meaning the regulations provide a way of filling the “gap” between the end of F-1 status and the beginning of H-1B status that might otherwise occur were F-1 status not extended for qualifying students.
The “cap-gap” period starts when an F-1 student’s status and employment authorization expires and, unless terminated, ends on October 1, the required start date of the H-1B cap-subject petition filed on their behalf if seeking cap-gap authorization.
Cap-gap occurs because an employer may not file, and USCIS may not accept, a cap-subject H-1B petition submitted more than six months in advance of the date of actual need for the beneficiary’s services or training.
As a result, the earliest date that an employer can file an H-1B cap-subject petition is April 1 for the following fiscal year, which starts October 1.
If USCIS approves the H-1B petition and the accompanying change of status request, the earliest date that the student may start the approved H-1B employment is October 1, but the beneficiary’s OPT employment authorization may expire before the H-1B start date.
Cap-subject H-1B petitions that are timely filed for an eligible F-1 student that request a change of status to H-1B on October 1 qualify for a cap-gap extension.
Timely filed means that the H-1B petition (indicating change of status rather than consular processing) was filed during the applicable H-1B filing period, which begins April 1 and while the student’s authorized F-1 duration of status (D/S) admission was still in effect (including any period of time during the academic course of study, any authorized periods of post-completion Optional Practical Training (OPT), and the 60-day departure preparation period commonly known as the “grace period”).
A cap-subject H-1B petition will not be considered to be properly filed unless it is based on a valid, selected registration for the same beneficiary and the appropriate fiscal year, unless the registration requirement is suspended.
Once the petitioner timely files a request to change status to H-1B on October 1, the automatic cap-gap extension will begin.
If the student’s H-1B petition is approved (or selected and approved if the registration requirement is suspended), the student’s cap-gap extension of status will continue through September 30.
The cap-gap extension of status will automatically terminate if the student’s H-1B petition is denied, withdrawn, revoked, rejected, or is not selected, or if the change of status request is denied or withdrawn, even if the H-1B petition is approved for consular processing.
The cap-gap extension of OPT is automatic for eligible students. A student does not file an application for the extension or receive a new Employment Authorization Document (EAD) to cover the additional time. The only proof of continued employment authorization currently available to an affected student is an updated Form I-20 showing an extension of OPT, issued to the student by their designated school official (DSO). This document serves as proof of continued employment authorization.
The student will have the standard 60-day grace period from the date the extension of status terminated or their program end date, whichever is later, to depart the United States. However, the 60-day grace period does not apply to an F-1 student whose accompanying change of status request is denied or revoked due to a status violation, misrepresentation, or fraud.
F-1 students who have entered the 60-day grace period are not authorized to work. If an H 1B cap-subject petition is properly filed for a student who has entered the 60-day grace period, the student will receive the automatic extension of his or her F-1 status, but will not be authorized to work since the student was not authorized to work at the time the H-1B petition was filed.
F-1 students who do not qualify for a cap-gap extension and whose periods of authorized stay expire before October 1 are required to leave the United States. They then need to apply for an H-1B visa at a consular post abroad, if applicable, and seek to be readmitted into the United States in H-1B status for the dates reflected on the approved H-1B petition.