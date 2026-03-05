Canada held its latest Express Entry draw on March 4, 2026, inviting 5,500 people who are proficient in French to apply for permanent residence. The selected foreigners who are proficient in French can now apply for permanent residency in Canada.

The Date and time of the French-Language proficiency 2026-Version 2 draw number 401 was March 4, 2026 at 11:55:47 UTC, and the Tie-breaking rule date was October 10, 2025 at 18:18:20 UTC. The CRS score of the lowest-ranked candidate invited was 397. If more than one candidate has the lowest score, the cut-off is based on the date and time they submitted their Express Entry profiles.

The previous French language proficiency test was conducted on February 6, 2026, when 8,500 foreigners were invited to apply, and the CRS score of the lowest-ranked candidate was set at 400.

The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) is a points-based system that we use to assess and score your profile and rank it in the Express Entry pool. It’s used to assess your skills, education, language ability, work experience, and other factors. To get an invitation to apply, your CRS score must be above the minimum points score of your round of invitations. These cut-off scores may vary each round.

French-speaking skilled worker

Through Express Entry, you could immigrate to Canada as a French-speaking skilled worker. You must be eligible for one of the immigration programs in Express Entry to get into the pool. Express Entry is an online application system that lets IRCC create a pool of candidates who may be eligible to immigrate to Canada permanently.

You earn points based on the information in your profile, including your skills and experience. You need to have one of the highest-ranking scores to get an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

You can earn up to 50 additional points for strong French language skills (even if French is your second language).

If you score a niveaux de compétence linguistique canadiens (NCLC) level 7 or higher on all four French language skills, you can get

25 additional points if you scored a Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB) level 4 or lower in English (or if you didn’t take an English test) and 50 additional points if you scored CLB 5 or higher on all four English skills.

CRS score distribution of candidates in the pool as of March 1, 2026

The numbers in this table reflect the total number of people in the pool overall, a few days before an invitation round. The score distribution may change as people submit new profiles and other profiles expire.

ALSO READ H-1B holders face crisis as remote work from home country triggers visa revocations

The table numbers not in bold are a detailed breakdown of the bold number immediately above.