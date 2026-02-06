Canada’s Express Entry competition continued to cool at the top for the second straight month, even as the overall candidate pool grew. Between January 4 and February 2, more high-scoring profiles exited the system, reducing pressure at the upper end of the rankings and slightly improving prospects for candidates below the top CRS bands.

Sharp decline among top CRS scores

The most notable change was a steep fall in candidates with CRS scores above 500. A total of 6,238 profiles with CRS 501+ left the pool, driven mainly by the 501–600 range, which dropped by 6,102 profiles, or about 29%. The 601–1200 range also declined by 24%, falling from 559 to 423 profiles.

ALSO READ Canada invites foreigners to apply for permanent residence

This indicates that many top-scoring candidates likely received invitations to apply or otherwise exited the pool. Regardless of the decline at the top, the Express Entry pool grew by 2,366 profiles overall, an increase of about 1%.

This growth came from CRS ranges below 500, especially between 351 and 490, showing that new candidates are entering mainly in the mid-score ranges rather than at the very top.

Where most candidates are now clustered

The pool is now clearly mid-weighted. The 351–400 CRS range is the single largest group, making up 22.3% of all candidates. Numbers remain high from 401 to 480 CRS, meaning competition is strongest just below typical cut-off scores. While the pool thins out above 480, the 501–600 range is now much smaller, showing frequent draw clearances. Candidates scoring above 600 remain extremely rare.

What this means for candidates

Because Express Entry invitations go to the highest-ranked profiles first, a shrinking share of 500+ CRS candidates points to a less top-heavy pool. This does not guarantee lower cut-offs, but it does improve the relative position of candidates scoring below 500, especially if upcoming draws are large or category-based. At the same time, heavy congestion below 480 explains why CRS cut-offs continue to stay high regardless of regular invitations.