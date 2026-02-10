Canada fully recognises dual and multiple citizenships. This means you can become a Canadian citizen without being asked to give up your original nationality. However, dual citizenship is never just Canada’s decision. Whether you can actually hold two passports depends on the laws of your home country as well.

As reported by CIC news, some countries, such as India, China and Iran, do not allow dual citizenship and require citizens to renounce their nationality if they naturalize elsewhere. Many others, however, do allow it, sometimes with conditions.

Below is a look at the top source countries for new Canadian citizens in 2025 (January to November) that allow dual citizenship, along with the key rules you should be aware of:

Mexico

Mexico clearly allows dual and even multiple citizenships. Mexican nationals can become Canadian citizens without losing their Mexican nationality, and there is no requirement to renounce either citizenship.

This policy has been in place since 1998, and there are currently no major restrictions tied to holding more than one passport.

Syria

Syria allows its citizens to hold more than one nationality, meaning Syrians can obtain Canadian citizenship without giving up their Syrian citizenship. However, Syrian authorities make it clear that dual nationals will always be treated as Syrian citizens first when dealing with legal, administrative or diplomatic matters inside Syria.

Germany

Germany began allowing dual citizenship with non-EU countries, including Canada, from June 27, 2024. Before this change, most Germans automatically lost their citizenship when naturalizing elsewhere, unless they qualified for specific exceptions. With the new law in place, German citizens can now freely obtain Canadian citizenship while keeping their German passport.

United Kingdom

British citizens are allowed to hold dual citizenship with Canada and do not need to renounce their UK citizenship when becoming Canadian. However, dual nationals must use a UK passport when entering or leaving the UK. The British government also notes that it cannot offer diplomatic assistance to dual citizens when they are in the other country of their nationality.

Brazil

Brazil permits dual citizenship without restrictions. Brazilian nationals can become Canadian citizens while fully retaining their Brazilian citizenship. That said, Brazil does warn that holding multiple nationalities may limit the level of consular protection the Brazilian government can provide in certain situations.

Pakistan

Pakistan now allows dual citizenship with Canada following updates to its citizenship laws. Under the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2024, Pakistani nationals can retain their citizenship if they acquire nationality in one of 22 approved countries, Canada included. This applies to those who naturalize as Canadians or acquire Canadian citizenship by descent, where eligible.

France

France has allowed dual citizenship since 1973 and places no restrictions on holding multiple nationalities. French citizens can become Canadian without renouncing their French citizenship, and there are no special conditions attached.

United States

US citizens are permitted to hold dual citizenship with Canada without any limitations. This applies whether citizenship was acquired by birth, descent or naturalisation. The US government does require that American citizens enter and leave the United States using a US passport, even if they also hold Canadian citizenship.

Nigeria

Nigeria allows dual citizenship, but only for citizens by birth or descent. Nigerians who fall into these categories can become Canadian citizens without losing their Nigerian nationality. However, those who obtained Nigerian citizenship through naturalization must renounce it if they acquire another citizenship. Dual nationals are also required to enter and exit Nigeria using a Nigerian passport.

Philippines

The Philippines allows dual citizenship, but only for natural-born Filipinos. Filipinos who acquire Canadian citizenship can retain their Philippine nationality by taking an oath of allegiance under Republic Act 9225. Children born abroad to at least one Filipino parent are considered dual citizens by birth and simply need to register their birth with a Philippine consulate.