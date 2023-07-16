Leading academics from the University of Nottingham will tour India as part of a drive to attract more international students. The tour comes after a recent increase in the number of Indian students who are choosing to study abroad.

Over the last five years, all Faculties at the University of Nottingham (Arts, Medicine and Health Sciences, Engineering, Science and Social Sciences) have seen an increase in students from India.

In some subjects, such as English, Medicine and Computer Science, the number of Indian graduates has more than doubled since 2018/19 and, across the UK, the number of Indian students attending British universities is increasing by approximately ten percent each year.

The University of Nottingham tour will begin on 15th July in Chennai, before moving to Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. There will be several ‘pre departure’ events for students who’ve already secured a place the university in the next academic year and there will also be an opportunity for anyone thinking about studying abroad to meet top academics in person to discuss university life, the subjects on offer at the University of Nottingham and the process of securing a place at a top Russell Group university.

Dr Christina Lee is an Associate Professor in School of English. She is a world-leader in Viking Studies and a founding member of the AncientBiotics group, which has carried out pioneering research into medieval medical remedies in modern applications.

Dr Lee, who will be available to meet anyone who is considering studying the Arts, explains: “We’re really excited about visiting India. It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to meet new people who share our passion for learning.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to prospective students in India because we know that many of them are choosing Arts MAs because we can offer a very broad variety of options. Research is in our DNA and we train our researchers to be independent researchers in bespoke modules, so that they have the tools to engage with PhD studies if they wish.

“Anyone who is thinking about studying abroad will have a chance to ask questions about our courses, what life is like at the University of Nottingham and the benefits and advantages of studying at a Russell Group University.”

Sribala Srikrishna, who is studying for a Masters in English Literature, adds: “The University of Nottingham is part of the prestigious Russell Group of Universities and is known to have really high graduate employability rates. I really like its diversity, inclusivity, and the lengths that the university goes to make international students feel at home. There is also a good range of support services available for students who are struggling. I found that the particular course I was interested in could be personalised and tailored to a large degree based on a particular student’s interests due to the broad range of modules available, allowing students to explore some niche interests that they may have.”

Last year, the UK and India governments signed an agreement that means that academic qualifications are mutually recognised in both countries. The MRQ agreement will further diversify student recruitment and it will also allow educational institutions to deliver courses in both countries.

Indian students are also choosing to study at universities like Nottingham in the East Midlands due to the region’s shared historical and cultural links. The most recent government census data shows that just over twelve percent of the population in the East Midlands were born in India. The University of Nottingham has a vibrant Indian student community, including an Indian society and there are numerous faith societies and faith communities and facilities throughout the city. The city also celebrates Indian festivals throughout the year, including Holi, Eid and Diwali.

