Indian students are increasingly going abroad to pursue higher education. By 2024, around 1.8 million Indian students are predicted to be studying at overseas institutions. While motivations vary, a handful of compelling reasons underpin this growing trend.

The allure of superior educational standards is a major factor propelling Indian students toward international universities. Unlike the predominantly theoretical focus of the Indian education system, foreign institutions often provide a more integrative approach, coupling theory with practical application. This comprehensive education equips students with the practical skills required to thrive in their respective career paths.

Raghwa Gopal, CEO of education management company M Square Media (MSM), explains, “For many Indian students, the quest for a well-rounded, comprehensive education is what sparks their interest in overseas study. International universities offer an expansive curriculum, cutting-edge research facilities, and an array of academic programs that invite intellectual exploration and personal development.”

Another reason Indian students choose to study abroad is the opportunity to immerse themselves in different cultures and form relationships with diverse groups of people. This multicultural exposure contributes to personal growth, intercultural understanding, and the expansion of their social and professional networks.

Gopal underscores this point: “A multicultural education can be an invaluable asset. It not only broadens students’ perspectives but also fosters a deeper understanding of global diversity. It encourages values like empathy, adaptability, and collaboration, which are increasingly important in our interconnected world.”

Overseas institutions often offer specialized programs, which are particularly appealing to students pursuing niche areas or specific disciplines. These unique courses and the opportunity for novel research and industry exposure can be difficult to come across in India.

Gopal elucidates, “The availability of specialized programs abroad is a substantial draw. It allows Indian students access to unique academic experiences and professional opportunities not readily available domestically.”

The choice to study abroad is a significant one, necessitating careful consideration of various factors. Students must evaluate their interests, financial capabilities, and cultural comfort when deciding on a university.

“Selecting the right institution or course is a critical juncture,” Gopal says. “It’s essential to consider elements such as program structure, academic rigor, faculty expertise, research opportunities, campus culture, and financial aid opportunities. Equally important is considering safety, security, and the availability of necessary facilities.”

Overseas study can yield a multitude of future opportunities. Students who have studied abroad generally demonstrate increased employability and enjoy broader career prospects, both domestically and internationally.

Gopal concludes, “Overseas study is about more than earning a degree. It’s an opportunity to gain a global perspective, learn about new cultures, and explore a diverse range of courses and programs. Ultimately, these experiences can lead to a broader array of career opportunities and connections, making it a highly beneficial path for many Indian students.”