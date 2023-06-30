By Abhinav Mital

52 out of the top 100 universities across the globe are from four major countries: The US, The UK, Australia, and Canada. These destinations have for years maintained their top spot in the list of Indian Students aspiring to study abroad. With the growing popularity of overseas education, it has become imperative for students and their parents to carefully analyze the USP of each country and then align it with their objectives to get maximum value.

Apart from quality education, quality life, easy communication, favorable climatic conditions, a safer environment, and good housing and transportation facilities, here are some of the key differentiators which these countries offer which make them different from their peers. Let’s quickly delve into the article to unleash the hidden USPs.

The US – America offers the best exposure in the world. It is the land where prestigious ivy league colleges are present. The quality of students speaks for itself as the knowledge, skill sets, and competitiveness that develop in the US is unparalleled. Moreover, the American economy is the largest economy in the world. Students who went to study abroad can get the opportunity to observe industry trends, secure internships/job opportunities with the world’s top global companies, and provide networking opportunities that help them grow professionally. So, the US is an excellent choice for students aiming for a lucrative career in the largest economy, get a global exposure, and study at leading universities.

The UK – United Kingdom has one of the oldest educational institutes in the world which has one of the best education systems in the world. They have stringent standards which help them set up a state-of-the-art education system. The QAA (Quality Assurance Agency) is an independent body in the UK that assesses learning standards at all colleges and universities. Students who want to enroll in a short-term course that will enable them to get one of the best education in the world and enhance their employability then they should definitely consider the UK as the preferred destination.

Moreover, the UK houses the world’s best infrastructure and facilities for research and studies through its journals, faculty, laboratories, and a tradition of cutting-edge research excellence which makes it the ideal destination for research-related programmes and job opportunities. The UK is a great choice for students looking to get into research, experience different kinds of culture, or complete their bachelor’s degree within three years.

Australia – Australia is one of the leading destinations to study abroad. The major reason for the push is not just restricted to quality education but also to the strong government support that the Australian government provides each year to promote study abroad students in Australia. The Australian Government spends over £200 Million annually on international scholarships.

While most scholarships cover tuition fees, students enrolling in research programs may also be able to get their living expenses covered. Australia is chosen by thousands of Indians each year because of the affordable education and cost of living. Students studying in Australia can very conveniently get a work visa after completing their studies. For students looking to settle abroad, Australia is a prime choice. With the friendliest and most liveable cities in the world, accessible top-ranked universities, and a relatively lower cost of education, Australia has become the most popular destination for undergraduate candidates.

Canada- Canada has emerged as the top choice for Indian students who want to study and settle abroad. When it comes to moving from international student status to permanent residence status, Indian students who study in Canada get additional points under the country’s point-based immigration system for the federal express entry at Canada experience class. It depends upon the duration of the course, the longer the duration the better are chances of getting the PR. Moreover, the strong Indian community in Canada has become one of the reasons for students moving to Canada. This becomes the major factor that facilitates adjusting to the new environment and providing support and familiarity while away from home.

According to Education Ministry data, more than 7,70,000 Indian students went abroad to study in 2022. It has been estimated by industry experts that the study abroad industry will grow by 20% in 2023. The major contributors to this rise are the Smart Programs, easy financing options, increase in awareness, and reliable education counselors have paved the way for students to make smarter choices and study abroad.

(Author is Co-founder of The WorldGrad)