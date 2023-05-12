When is the US stock market closed in May?

The US stock market will be closed for one day in May due to a holiday. The next stock market holiday in the United States is Memorial Day, which falls on May 29. Every year, Memorial Day is observed on the final Monday of May. Memorial Day is a stock market holiday in the United States, with the Nasdaq and NYSE both closed.

This means that once the markets shut on Friday, May 26, they will not reopen until Tuesday, May 30. When the market closes at 4 p.m. Eastern time on May 26 this year, it will not reopen until 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, May 30.

The stock markets are closed on Memorial Day, therefore, there are no active trading hours. Memorial Day is a stock market trading holiday in the honour of the members of the United States military who passed away while serving in the armed forces.

Memorial Day is one of the eleven recognised federal holidays in the United States, which means that all non-essential federal government institutions, including federal banks and post offices, will be closed.

Memorial Day is also a Federal Reserve Bank Holiday in the United States, therefore commercial banks and other financial institutions will most likely be closed or have modified hours. The United States Bond Market will also be closed on Memorial Day, with an early close on Friday, May 26 at 2 p.m.

The next stock market holiday in the United States will be Juneteenth, which will take place this year on June 19, 2023.

Nasdaq has ten US stock market holidays and two market half-day holidays in 2023. The US stock market holiday list includes holidays on account of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labour Day, Thanksgiving (with an early close at 1 pm EST on the following day, also known as Black Friday), and Christmas Day.