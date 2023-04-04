When is the US stock market closed in April?

Ten U.S. stock market holidays and two market half-day holidays will be observed by Nasdaq in 2023. In the month of April 2023, Nasdaq and NYSE will be closed for trading on April 7, on account of Good Friday. The US stock market after closing on Thursday, April 6, will re-open on Monday, April 10. The three-day holidays for the US market come after the market did not observe any holiday in March. In January, there were two holidays while in February, the market was closed for a day on account of Presidents Day on February 20. The next US stock market holiday falls on May 29, Memorial day.

The US stock market celebrated the New Year’s Day holiday in 2023. The Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) were both closed on Monday, January 2, in accordance with the 2023 US stock market holiday schedule. Since January 1, 2023, fell on a Sunday, the market was closed on January 2, 2023. As a result, January 3, 2023, marked the opening day of trade on the US stock market.

Investors and traders can find out whether the market is open, closed, or if it will open tomorrow by referring to a list of stock market holidays. One can know about the timings of the US stock market by referring to the Nasdaq and NYSE trading hours.

US Stock Market Timings

Pre-Opening Session: 6:30 a.m. ET. Orders can be entered and will be queued until the Opening Auction at 9:30 a.m. ET

Core Trading Session: 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

In the case of NYSE: Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Monday, July 3, 2023. On November 24, 2023, the day after Thanksgiving, each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options).

Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.