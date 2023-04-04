What’s happening in global markets today

In an effort to prevent a hard landing of the economy, central banks are not in a rush to tighten monetary policy further. This is looking eveident as global stocks gained for a seventh day and US index futures reversed losses.

The benchmark for global shares maintained by MSCI Inc. rose to its highest point since February 16.

After the major indices ended mixed during Monday’s regular session, US stock futures were little moved on Tuesday. Investors are assessing the effects of a surprise output cut from OPEC on inflation and the road ahead for the Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The three major US index futures contracts fluctuated between flat and slightly negative. The Dow and S&P 500 rose 0.98% and 0.37%, respectively, during regular trading on Monday, buoyed by advances in energy companies amid an increase in oil prices.

Investors were concerned that the Fed could need to tighten policy even more in order to keep inflation under control, which caused the Nasdaq 100 fall by 0.25%. This decline was led by technology shares and following the company’s failure to meet expectations for first-quarter deliveries, Tesla’s stock fell 6.12%.

After rising in the previous five sessions, the Hang Seng fell 134.59 points or 0.66% on Tuesday to close at 20,274.59. This decline was caused by disappointing US industrial data and worries about inflation brought on by OPEC’s decision to cut back on oil production.

As a result of Beijing’s Tuesday warning to US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy not to meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Sino-US tensions increased in the meantime.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann has apologized to shareholders, after the banking crisis that led to its takeover by rival UBS.

Markets are expecting the European Central Bank to keep raising interest rates in the coming months to combat inflation. ECB President Lagarde stated last month that the central bank was determined to get inflation back on target despite the risks of recession, while ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann stated that another 50bp increase in interest rates was “still on the cards” if the recent banking turmoil did not worsen.

There are three trading days left this week as the US stock market will remain closed on April 7 on account of Good Friday. Investors now await key economic data to be released during this week, including ISM Services PMI, JOLTS, ADP employment and the highly-anticipated Nonfarm payrolls data.