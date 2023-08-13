By Abhijit Zaveri

Every student has a right to equitable educational opportunities. This forms the underlying idea of inclusive education, that is, to provide equal opportunities for learning and education to all students, regardless of their backgrounds, aptitudes, or individual circumstances. In addition to boosting social integration, this kind of learning atmosphere also helps students the reality and prepare for a globally interconnected workplace.

In pursuit of superior knowledge and improved career outlooks, millions of Indian students venture abroad each year to further their education. In 2022, around 7,70,000 Indian students, travelled overseas for higher education, as per the data revealed by the Government of India. The data further indicates that 80% of the students heading to the US, UK, and Canada aspire to become permanent residents in these countries as well.

Globally, corporations acknowledge the significance of diversity in stimulating innovation and fostering creativity. Universities bear a critical responsibility in shaping students equipped to contribute to this ecosystem. The richness of a diverse academic environment cultivates qualities like empathy, acceptance, and tolerance – traits that are in high demand in today’s evolving work atmosphere.

Motives for Studying Abroad

Present-day Indian students are attracted to universities that prioritise overall skill enhancement, offering a broad spectrum of co-curricular opportunities, leadership training, and entrepreneurship and innovation initiatives. These students seek universities that can assist in securing jobs with lucrative pay. Students favour colleges that foster worldwide connections and programs because they recognise the value of working with a global workforce.

Students favour universities with solid industrial connections and those offering cooperative programs, internships, and sought-after placement opportunities. They continue to choose universities based on the quality of education and the variety and relevance of courses taught. The robustness and success of a university’s alumni network greatly influence Indian students.

Choices are further influenced by the cultural interactions and international exposure that universities can offer. As students become more career-focused, such facilities play a crucial role in enticing the most talented minds.

Importance of Course Selection

The dawn of a new educational era is upon us, one that is inclusive, skills-centric, and synchronized with the demands of the job market. Students are not merely knowledge seekers but discerning consumers of education, tailoring their learning experiences to align with their career objectives.

For students, selecting the right program is a crucial step in pursuing overseas education. Those studying in countries like USA, Canada, Australia and UK prioritise pursuing fields like Engineering and Technology, Maths and Computer Science, Business and Management, Social Studies, Life Sciences, Professional Degrees, Communications and Journalism.

Evolving Attitudes

Traditionally, the reputation and rankings of universities heavily swayed students, but now their decisions are more aligned with the career possibilities these institutions offer. This transition reflects a more practical approach to education, where the goal extends beyond mere academic achievements to all-around personal and professional growth.

Indian students are forecasted to spend approximately 85 billion dollars on higher education by 2024 as per the data cited by a Red Seer report. The report further states that around 1.8 million Indians are projected to pursue their education overseas by the next year. Given such sizeable investments, students meticulously choose universities after comprehensive research on potential career paths and the university’s role in facilitating their educational objectives.

Today’s students require assistance in making informed choices that resonate with their career goals, personal strengths, and market conditions. Recognising this shift in student attitudes calls for more robust support systems within educational institutions. By endorsing inclusive education and considering the ambitions of international students, universities can cultivate an environment that fosters talent and empowers individuals by effectively bridging the transition from course work to real work.

(Author is Founder & Director, Career Mosaic)