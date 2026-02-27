India is not among the nations that do not require a visa to visit the United Kingdom. Indian citizens must apply for a visa to enter the United Kingdom; they are not excluded. Indian travelers must obtain a Visitor Visa for stays of up to 6 months for tourism or business. In addition to the visa, Indians will now need to file for an ETA.

The United Kingdom has made it mandatory for travellers from 85 visa-exempt countries, including the US, Canada, and France, to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before boarding transport to the UK, effective 25 February 2026. An Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) allows you to travel to the UK for tourism, visiting family, or other specified purposes for up to 6 months.

Most visitors from countries that previously had visa-free entry now require an ETA for short stays, including tourism, business travel, and short-term study. Starting from 25 February 2026, visitors, including those from visa-exempt countries and British dual nationals, will require an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the UK. Those without an ETA will not be permitted to board transport bound for the UK, unless exempted by specific regulations.

Travelers transiting through the UK must apply for an ETA, while those changing flights at Heathrow or Manchester, without crossing border control, are exempt. Visitors taking connecting flights and going through UK passport control require an ETA, while those transiting through Heathrow and Manchester without passing through passport control do not need one.

British and Irish citizens, including dual citizens, are exempt from needing an ETA. But the dual nationals must adhere to new, stricter documentation rules and cannot enter the UK using only a foreign passport under the new system.

Under the new UK travel rules, dual British citizens are required to present either a valid British passport or a Certificate of Entitlement when traveling to the UK. British dual nationals have to present a valid British passport or a ‘Certificate of Entitlement’ costing £589 to enter the UK, as entry with only a foreign passport is no longer permitted.

An ETA is a digital permission to travel – it is not a visa or a tax, and does not permit entry into the UK – it authorises a person to travel to the UK. ETA is essential for travel to the UK, requiring all visitors, including those with connecting flights, to obtain digital permission via an ETA or eVisa. Carriers will verify this before travel.

People with British or Irish citizenship do not need an ETA to enter the UK. Exceptions include those with settled status, right of abode, or passports from British overseas territories, as well as French children on school trips. Dual citizens must show their UK citizenship with a valid passport or certificate of entitlement.

UK eVisa

If applying for a UK visa on or after 25 February 2026, you may not receive a visa sticker. Instead, you must access your eVisa via your UKVI account to view your granted permission before traveling to the UK.

Later in 2026, UKVI will cease issuing visa stickers, transitioning exclusively to eVisas for successful applicants, including international students and foreign workers. Since July 15, eVisas have been available for student and skilled worker categories, replacing vignettes with an efficient process that allows biometrics submission and same-day passport collection, removing the need for multiple visits to the Visa Application Centre.