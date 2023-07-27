By Varun Singh

The UK Tiered Points-Based System (PBS) is a new immigration scheme that was introduced in January 2021, replacing the previous system of free movement for EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens. The PBS aims to attract the high-skilled workers needed to contribute to the UK economy while reducing low-skilled migration. The PBS consists of several routes for different types of workers, students, and visitors, each with its own eligibility criteria and point requirements.

What is the Skilled Worker route?

The Skilled Worker route is part of the PBS that allows employers to hire workers from outside the UK who have a job offer from an approved sponsor, a required skill level, and the ability to speak English. The job offer must be at or above the minimum skill level of RQF3 (equivalent to A level) and pay the relevant salary threshold, which is either £25,600 or the going rate for the job, whichever is higher.

Visa programs under skilled route for the UK

Skilled Worker Route: The UK’s visa program caters to skilled workers with a job offer from an approved employer sponsor. The job must be at the required skill level of RQF 3 or above, and applicants must be proficient in English while receiving the relevant salary threshold. To qualify, applicants must accumulate at least 70 points in a points-based system, awarded for factors such as job offer, meeting skill and salary criteria, and exhibiting a high level of English proficiency.

Global Talent Route: The UK offers a visa program for talented individuals in various fields, including science, engineering, medicine, humanities, digital technology, and arts and culture, seeking to work and reside in the country. Applicants require an endorsement from a recognized UK body, either as leaders or emerging leaders in their field or through prestigious fellowships/awards. Notably, a job offer or sponsor is not necessary for this visa application.

Innovator Route: The UK’s visa program targets experienced business individuals aiming to establish or operate an innovative business in the country. Applicants need a minimum of £50,000 in investment funds to back their venture, along with an endorsed business idea from an approved body, affirming its viability, scalability, and innovation. Meeting the English language requirement and demonstrating financial self-sufficiency are also essential for eligibility.

Opportunities for employers and workers

The PBS has been designed to provide flexible arrangements for UK employers to recruit skilled workers from around the world through a number of different immigration routes.

For employers, some of the opportunities include:

Having access to a large and diverse pool of talent from around the world can help them fill skill gaps, increase productivity, and foster innovation in their business.

Having more flexibility and simplicity in hiring skilled workers from outside the UK.

For workers, some of the opportunities include:

Having the opportunity to learn new skills and gain valuable experience in different sectors and industries in the UK

Having the possibility to settle in the UK permanently after five years of continuous residence under the Skilled Worker route, provided they meet certain criteria such as having a valid visa, earning at least £25,600 for their job, and passing an English language test and a Life in the UK test.

Role of Immigration Consultants

They can help with various aspects of the immigration process, such as assessing eligibility, finding a suitable visa route, preparing and submitting applications, obtaining sponsor licences, and dealing with any issues or appeals that may arise. Immigration consultants can be regulated by the Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner (OISC) or be members of approved professional bodies, such as solicitors or barristers. Immigration consultants can play a vital role in helping people navigate the UK’s tiered points-based system for skilled workers, as they can provide expert guidance, reduce stress and uncertainty, and increase the chances of a successful outcome.

Conclusion

The Skilled Worker route is the most common route for employers to recruit skilled workers from outside the UK. It requires workers to score at least 70 points based on their job offer, skill level, salary, and English language ability. Even though the PBS has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has reduced overall migration levels in the UK and presents some challenges and costs for both employers and workers who wish to use it, it also offers some opportunities and benefits for both parties as the PBS is expected to evolve over time as new routes are introduced and existing ones are reviewed.

(Author is MD, XIPHIAS Immigration)